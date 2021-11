The Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive, will be hosting its 6th annual Thanksgiving Feast-to-Go on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

This is a hot prepared meal, served curbside using drive-through style. Reservations for the meals are required. To register, go to the church website, www.farmingtonumc.net.

Reservations will be taken beginning Nov. 1 and will continue until Nov. 18, or until supplies run out. It is free and open to everyone.