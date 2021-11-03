Fire Pup On Duty

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This little fire dalmatian, or Aiden Gagliardi, 3, of Rogers, learns how to use a fire hose with the help of Capt. Scott Murphy with Farmington Fire Department. The fire department sponsored a Halloween Bash to give out candy and fire safety information. About 600 people dropped by the station Sunday.

