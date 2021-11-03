OPINION: Governor Whiffs On Inoculations, Panders To GOP 'Right'

Governor Asa Hutchinson was given a great opportunity to urge ALL parents of school aged children, 5-to-11, to get their children inoculated against the covid-19 viruses, but instead he missed the opportunity and gave only a tepid dose of enthusiasm down at the state Capitol last week.

A swing and a miss, once again, from Hutchinson.

Why, oh why, can't our pragmatic Governor, be a promoter of all things good in our state.

Why, oh, why, must his personal message on this pandemic be skewered by an almost apologetic reasoning for those in his political party and certainly those to the 'far right," on vaccinations, mandates or common sense.

The best our governor could do, at his weekly and much anticipated news gatherings on covid, was to smile and say the kids' shots "will likely, at least temporarily, lift the state's inoculation rates," to 60% or above.

Remember that translates into 6 in 10 persons who have been vaccinated.

But that will also only be a temporary "bump" in vaccinations, Hutchinson noted.

Given this bully-pulpit of his office and a statewide news conference, our governor should have promoted the vaccine, FDA approved for these younger citizens.

Instead, he gave all the covid doubters, all those Arkansans who will not place the health of their children above partisan political lies, mistruths and out and out falsehoods – some immediate cover.

"I think you'll see others that will say, 'we'll wait on that,'" Hutchinson said at the news conference and was quoted in the state's largest newspaper on Wednesday morning.

That is why 4 out of every 10 people in Arkansas are following the silent dog whistle of the far right, illogical thinking, false claims and out-and-out lies about the covid shots – be it the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson approved vaccines and boosters.

Hutchinson did, to his credit, say he expected parents who have been waiting on the FDA approval of these vaccines, not to wait.

"I think that whatever you see it approved for (ages) 5 to 11 that you'll see an immediate increase in vaccines given out for that age group because many parents have already made the decision, whenever that's ready and available, I want my child to have that protection," Hutchinson said.

However, the governor also said he expected some "reluctance" in that age group, but he expects an immediate increase in the numbers whenever that (authorization) happens.

Well, the authorization did happen.

So, what is the governor really saying:

Is he happy now that kids can be vaccinated with FDA approval? Sure, he is, but he lays off all the claims and concerns and any doubt the vaccine is safe.

But is he also saying that Arkansas' number can finally be above 60% inoculations and not stuck with the southern states – Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia – who have lagged far behind the nation in getting immunized? Thank God for the children of the liberal thinkers in our state who have themselves taken the shot, is that what he is saying?

As a father and grandfather, Hutchinson has never been shy to use his grandchildren or children's image or actions to further his political future.

When his granddaughter designed a simple computer app, that led Hutchinson on a political crusade to increase coding skills and especially coding skills for girls in Arkansas.

I know politicians are sometimes hesitant to bring their children into the foray of non-political issues.

But the health and safety and yes, the lives of our next generation are at stake should this covid infection rise up or form a new variation.

While most of us as adults don't mind being asked about our vaccination shot status, I won't be shy either about the vaccine status of my children or grandchildren.

And our Governor ought to do the same.

I am proud my children have been vaccinated and I am especially proud my grandchildren who are involved in lots of school activities, have also been vaccinated.

Our Governor ought to advocate for the health, safety and well being of all Arkansas kids to be vaccinated.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.