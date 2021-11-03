Police Capture Oklahoma Escapees

FARMINGTON -- Farmington police on Saturday captured Jason Delao, one of two escapees from the LeFlore County Detention Center, near a cemetery on Appleby Road in Farmington.

Farmington then assisted Washington County Sheriff's Office with the capture and arrest of the second escapee, Jeromy Call, on Monday afternoon in the dead end of Northwest Jeter Road, outside Farmington city limits.

According to a Farmington preliminary report, the department received a call Saturday about a man walking with a gun on South Appleby Road, off Arkansas Highway 170. Officer Taylor Talley reported that he made contact with the man, later identified as Delao, near a cemetery on Appleby Road and asked him to put down his gun.

The report said Delao pointed the weapon at himself. Talley said he backed up his vehicle to resolve the situation, and Delao fled into the cemetery. He reported he then heard a shot and a man screaming.

Shortly afterward, Talley made contact with Delao again. Delao had dropped his weapon and officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident, according to the report.

The report said that Delao admitted to stealing a black truck in Oklahoma and the rifle in his possession was inside the stolen truck. Farmington arrested Delao and he was taken to Washington County Detention Center. The sheriff's office located the stolen truck on Jeter Road in the county.

Detective Justin Collins said the department received a call Monday night from a Farmington resident who had seen a picture of a man who might be the second escapee on a game camera located on land in the county between Appleby Road and Jeter Road. Collins said Farmington police passed the information onto the sheriff's office, and the county took the lead in the search for the second escapee.

Officers searched during the night but were not able to locate the second escapee. Farmington police then received another call from the Farmington resident that the same man, who by then had been identified as Call, was seen in a different location on another game camera.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said Call was arrested about 3:37 p.m., Monday, in the area of the dead end of Northwest Jeter Road.

According to the detention center's website, Farmington police arrested Delao, 20, of Talihina, Okla., in connection with aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, disorderly conduct and other misdemeanor charges. Delao also is being held for LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.

Call, 38, of Bokoshe, Okla., was booked into detention center Monday night. He has a hold on him for LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.

The LeFlore County Detention Center discovered the two men had escaped Oct. 29 when they were unaccounted for during the headcount after 1 a.m. that day.

Capt. Gerald Woodral with LeFlore County said Call and Delao were able to loosen and roll back a steel panel in the wall of their cell to escape. He said the men then made their way into a maintenance/plumbing area and broke out through an exterior window. The two men stole a pickup with a rifle in it after their escape, according to police.

Woodral said Delao was being held in connection with a drug court warrant and some burglaries.

Woodral said Call was arrested in August 2020 for burglary. He said Call escaped from the jail in February and was captured after being involved in some additional burglaries and vehicle thefts.

-- Tom Sissom with NWA Democrat-Gazette assisted with this report.