Tigers Rely On Strong Second Half

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The statistical lines read all wrong, Prairie Grove committed five turnovers, failed to recover an onside kick and was out-rushed by Berryville (248-229) yet still won 34-21 Friday.

While the offense repeatedly suffered lessons in futility, Prairie Grove hung their hats on a defense that kept them in the game.

Kobe Frazier returned to action for the first time in weeks and became one of four Tigers to make an interception, returning the ball 10 yards.

"We got pressure on the quarterback. It wasn't a real accurate throw and Kobe has good hands. It was neat. Kobe made some good plays. He made a couple of nice tackles on running plays," said Prairie Grove defensive coordinator Craig Laird.

On another play in the fourth Kobe Frazier tipped a pass that teammate Colin Faulk intercepted in the end zone.

Linebacker Jacob London got the first interception of his football career. The quiet leader doesn't talk much and coaches didn't see the linebacker streak in him until the 2020 game at Stilwell, Okla.

"That's when we realized, hey, he can tackle," Laird said. "Man, that [interception] was really exciting for him."

On a different series Berryville tried to throw a deep ball but Conner Hubbs went up and got it.

Those defensive stops served an essential role in the Tiger victory while their offense struggled. The Tigers had an 80-yard touchdown run by Landon Semrad called back in the first quarter because of a holding penalty. Berryville ran the ball 21 times for 102 yards in the first half and scored a pair of 5-yard rushing touchdowns by Ethan Williams and Jaedan Tanksley to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Berryville ran the option and busted a big play when the Tigers missed a tackle and their safety was out of position. Bobcat quarterback Douryun D'obron ripped off a 47-yard gain before pursuit caught up and tackled him near the goal line. The Bobcats punched the ball in and their 14 unanswered points more than wiped out an early Prairie Grove 7-0 lead earned with Colin Faulk scored on a 20-yard pass reception from Paytin Higgins with 8:53 left in the first quarter.

"It was sickening ... There were no surprises. Berryville did what we expected them to do. We played horrible in the first half," said Laird while scoffing at the substandard half of football that also saw a quarterback sack by the defense erased by a facemask penalty.

"They didn't surprise us offensively, we just gave it to them," Laird said.

Prairie Grove threw an interception, fumbled the ball away twice, generally didn't take care of business offensively and punted twice.

"That's five possessions in the first half that we did nothing with. That's really not what we're used to seeing," Laird said.

That's when veteran Prairie Grove head coach Danny Abshier gave the Tigers a wake-up call during intermission. Four turnovers in one half would be enough to sink many a team.

Prairie Grove responded by scoring three times within a 6:45 stretch during the third quarter and established a two touchdown lead going into the fourth period. Faulk found the end zone on an 8-yard carry at the 7:05 mark of the third quarter to begin the Tiger rally. Higgins' P.A.T. kick tied the score at 14-all.

Just over two minutes later Prairie Grove went ahead for good on Conner Hubbs' 11-yard run followed by another Higgins kick to make the score 21-14 in favor of the Tigers. Prairie Grove carved out one more touchdown in the third with Semrad hauling in a 42-yard pass from Higgins. The point-after kick failed leaving them with a 27-14 advantage.

The teams traded scores in the fourth. Hubbs took the ball to the house from 11 yards out for Prairie Grove while Berryville added Tanksley's 1-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds to make the final, 34-21, with Prairie Grove winning to remain tied for second place in the 4A-1 standings with one game left in the regular season.

The Tigers played without Ethan Miller but did get fullback Coner Whetsell back. Whetsell finished with 13 yards rushing on four carries. This week Prairie Grove faces Elkins in a battle for the No. 2 seed out of the 4A-1. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Tiger Den Stadium.

Prairie Grove 34, Berryville 21

Prairie Grove^7^0^20^7^--^34

Berryville^0^14^0^7^--^21

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Colin Faulk 20-yard pass from Paytin Higgins (Paytin Higgins kick), 8:53.

Second Quarter

Berryville -- Ethan Williams 5-yard pass from Douryun D'obron (Freddy Roque kick), 5:15.

Berryville -- Jaeden Tanksley 5-yard run (Freddy Roque kick). 2:10.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Colin Faulk 8-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 7:05.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 11-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 5;04.

Prairie Grove -- Landon Semrad 42-yard pass from Paytin Higgins (kick failed), 0:20.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 11-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick),

Berryville --Douryun D'obron 1-yard run (Freddy Roque kick), 0:12.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Berryville

Total offense^300^267

Rushes-yards^23-229^52-248

Passing yards^71^19

Rush average^10.0^4.8

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^4-8-71-2-1^4-13-19-1-3

Punts-Avg.^3-36.5^3-26.7

Penalties-Yds^7-50^1-10

Turnovers^5^4

Fumbles-lost^3-3^1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Conner Hubbs 7-98, Colin Faulk 7-46, Rhett Marrell 3-29, Landon Semrad 2-27, Coner Whetsell 4-13, Joseph Sims 1-9, Camden Patterson 1-3, Paytin Higgins 1-(-1). Totals 23-229. Berryville, Jaeden Tanksley 31-95, Tun Oo 11-94, Douryun D'obron 8-59, Nick Utt 2-0. Totals 52-248.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Paytin Higgins 3-6-63-2-0, Camden Patterson 1-2-8-0-1. Totals 4-8-71-2-1. Berryville, Douryun D'obron 4-13-19-1-3.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Landon Semrad 2-50, Colin Faulk 1-20, Matthew Velasco 1-1. Totals 4-71. Berryville, Ethan Williams 2-13, Brayden Hill 1-5, Zane Gentry 1-1. Totals 4-19.