WCEL Obituaries for Nov. 3, 2021

Jimmy Don Cooper

Jimmy Don Cooper, age 57, a resident of Fort Smith, Arkansas, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home. He was born September 18, 1964, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Jimmy Louis and Frances Genevieve (Watts) Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Jones, Roxy Cooper, and Tessa Cooksey and her husband David; his mother, Frances Williamson; one brother, John Fitts; two sisters, Genevieve Quick and Mary Harper; ten grandchildren, Thomas, Tristyn, Ashlynn, Gabe, Jennessa, Austin, Romie, Kylan, Ziek, and Lyonel; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends October 28, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Laura Kristin Parton

Laura Kristin Parton, age 40, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She was born November 13, 1980, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Sammy Gerald and Jackie Ray (Reaves) Trollinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marcus "Marc" Trollinger.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Lynn Parton; one son, Landon Napier; one stepdaughter, Noelle Parton; one brother, Matt Trollinger; numerous other family members.

Memorial service was held October 29, 2021, at Summers Missionary Baptist Church in Summers, Arkansas.

James D. 'Jimmy' Stewart

James D. "Jimmy" Stewart, age 78, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at his home. He was born June 16, 1943, in Mize, Mississippi, the son of Auzy Dee and Ethel Rebecca (Jackson) Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Barbara Woodard; and two brothers, David Eugene Stewart and Gary Wayne Stewart.

Survivors include two sisters, Patricia Hughes and her husband Don, and Frances Carte and her husband Gary; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Friday, October 29, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Cox Cemetery in Cane Hill, Arkansas.

Nyrah Ann Taylor

Nyrah Ann Taylor, age 60, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, previously of Ada, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born January 17, 1961, in San Jose, California, the daughter of Wendell Dean and Beverly Jean (Sweeny) Taylor.

Nyrah was a feisty lady who loved the simpler things in life. She had never met a stranger and was always just happy. She had a smile and laugh that would light up your day. She loved her family fiercely and was proud of her kids. She will always be remembered as a tough woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Taylor; and one nephew, Eric Seaman.

Survivors include two sons, Jared Brazell and his wife Amber of Greenland, Arkansas, and Joe Brazell and his wife Amber Caudell; one daughter, Amanda Jinks and her husband Lucas of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one brother, Wendell Taylor and his wife Kathleen of Ada, Oklahoma; one sister-in-law, Donna Taylor; ten grandchildren, Lance, Blake, Madelyn, Scarlett, Kenneth and Emrie Brazell, Olivia Caudell, and Kaydence, Jocelyn and Wyatt Jinks; five nieces and nephews and countless cousins.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

