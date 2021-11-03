Wolves Stage Thrilling Comeback

LINCOLN -- Lincoln freshman Kale Jones more than made up for the humiliation of having to fall on a botched snap in the end zone and take a safety.

That miscue in the first quarter only served as a driving motivation for Jones who excelled in the Wolves' thrilling 37-36 comeback win Friday over Lavaca.

"He had a heckuva night for sure. He's just pretty level-headed. With his demeanor and his confidence it doesn't seem the moment bothers him too much," said Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza.

Jones gained zero net yards on his first four carries including the safety that gave the visiting Golden Arrows an odd 2-0 baseball score type lead at the end of the first quarter but that offered little indication of the kind of performance he'd give.

By the time Jones carried the football across the goal line giving Lincoln a 37-36 lead on a 2-point conversion following his 3-yard touchdown run with 31.6 seconds showing the freshman sensation had carried the ball 25 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns plus caught a passes for 6 yards and electrified the hometown crowd at Wolfpack Stadium with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The game-winning conversion was his second 2-point bonus for the Wolves in the game. Jones ran the ball in for a 2-point conversion on the heels of his 48-yard touchdown carry. Those eight points allowed Lincoln to forge a 15-15 tie at halftime.

Lavaca jumped out to a 9-0 lead on Maddox Noel's 4-yard run on the first play of the second quarter which lasted all of 12 seconds, the time it took for Jones to jet 80 yards running back the ensuing kickoff return. Dakota Hartsfield's 3-yard run put Lavaca up 15-7 with 8:34 left in the first half. The P.A.T. kick went wide right which played a factor in the outcome.

Jones seemed to show up everywhere on defense as well with 12 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack and intercepted a pass in the final seconds to preserve the one-point victory.

Lincoln sophomore quarterback Drew Moore directed a pair of clutch fourth quarter drives to bring the Wolves back from a 28-22 deficit at the end of the third quarter.

Moore led a 12-play, 88-yard drive with completions to Kyler Calvin for 10, 11 and 9 yards and Kellar Price for 13 yards balanced by the stellar running of Jones who rushed five times for 41 yards on the march. The Wolves crossed up Lavaca at the goal line by handing off to the second back through Layne Sellers who scored from four yards out.

Lincoln junior kicker Tsimtxhua Vang gave the Wolves their first lead of the game, 29-28, by booting the extra-point at the 7:28 mark of the fourth.

After an exchange of punts Lavaca regained the lead at 36-29 when quarterback Noel hit Cazen Winters on a 10-yard scoring pass then threw for a 2-point conversion with 1:30 left.

Before Lincoln received the kickoff Moore got in Mendoza's ear asking, "Coach, are we going for two?"

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Mendoza told him while noting Moore displayed poise.

"He had confidence. It wasn't in an arrogant way. He was thinking touchdown all the time. When you have confidence like that you're going to be successful," Mendoza said.

Moore rallied the Wolves one more time by engineering a 7-play, 66-yard drive. He found Calvin for 22 yards to convert third-and-10 then hit Price for 19 and A.J. Garner for 12 to set up Jones' 3-yard touchdown run. On the crucial 2-point conversion Moore faked a jet sweep to Rafael Pena then handed off to Jones who ran for the game-winner.

Moore completed 21 of 33 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Calvin caught 7 passes for 65 yards. Price had 6 receptions for 84 yards, Garner 4 for 37, and Regaldo 2 for 30. Nick Martinez racked up a team high 15 tackles with a sack and 3 tackles for loss.

"It was a complete game effort. Our offense made plays when they had to, our defense made plays when they had to and our special teams performed," Mendoza said singling out a block by Tristan Gilbreath on Jones' kickoff return for a touchdown that helped spring him.

"He took a kid all the way out-of-bounds," Mendoza said.

Jones intercepted a Golden Arrow pass in the final seconds to seal the 37-36 victory and drop Lavaca to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the 3A-1. Lincoln improved to 3-6 overall and also stands at 3-3 in the league. The Wolves play host to Cedarville Friday while Lavaca travels to Charleston.

Lincoln 37, Lavaca 36

Lavaca^--^2^13^13^8^--^36

Lincoln^--^0^15^7^15^--^37

First Quarter

Lavaca -- Safety, botched snap into end zone, 3:01.

Second Quarter

Lavaca -- Maddox Noel 4-yard run (Cory Arredondo kick), 11:52.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 80-yard kickoff return (T. Vang kick), 11:40.

Lavaca -- Dakota Hartsfield 3-yard run (kick failed), 8:34.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 48-yard run (Kale Jones run), 3:24.

Third Quarter

Lavaca -- Dakota Hartsfield 4-yard run (Cory Arredondo kick), 7:26.

Lincoln -- A.J. Garner 4-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 5:18.

Lavaca -- Cazen Winters 10-yard pass from Maddox Noel (), 1:30.

Fourth Quarter

Lincoln -- Layne Sellers 4-yard run (T. Vang kick), 7:28.

Lavaca -- Cazen Winters 21-yard pass from Maddox Noel (Cory Arredondo pass from Maddox Noel), 4:12.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 3-yard run (Kale Jones run), 0:31.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Lavaca

Total plays^66^96

First downs^23^28

Total offense^396^351

Rushes-yards^31-175^43-131

Passing yards^208^220

Rush average^5.5^3.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^21-33-221-1-1^17-33-220-2-3

Punts-Avg.^3-37.5^5-37.0

Penalties-Yds^8-84^6-45

Turnovers^2^3

Fumbles-lost^1-1^1-0

Third-down conversion^6-11^7-13

Fourth-down conversion^0-3^0-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 25-176, Rafael Regaldo 2-9, Layne Sellers 2-3, Drew Moore 2-(-14). Totals 31-175. Lavaca, Maddox Noel 19-49, Dakota Hartsfield 16-43, Cory Arredondo 2-32, Cazen Winters 5-9, Fischer Martin 1-(-2). Totals 43-131.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 21-33-221-1-1. Lavaca, Maddox Noel 7-33-220-2-3.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Kyler Calvin 7-65, Kellar Price 6-84, A.J. Garner 4-37, Rafael Regaldo 2-30, Kale Jones 1-6. Totals 21-221. Lavaca, Cory Arredondo 8-106, Fischer Martin 4-29, Cazen Winters 2-31, Jackson Floyd 2-29, Dakota Hartsfield 1-25, Totals 17-220.