District Cross Country Results

BERRYVILLE -- Three Cardinal runners placed in the top 10 and four finished in the top 15 to place second behind Pea Ridge at the District 4A-1 cross country meet held at Berryville Oct. 26.

Junior Mugethi placed third for the Cardinals, pacing the varsity with a time of 17:18.31 while senior Mason Gansz placed sixth in 17:42.50 and senior Micah Grusing ran seventh in 18:02.45. Senior Taylor Michie place 13th in 18:45.19 and senior Carson Dearing was 22nd in 19:13.72.

Pea Ridge boys won the meet with a low team score of 32, followed by Farmington, 51; Gravette, 95; Shiloh, 105; Prairie Grove, 109; Huntsville, 132; Berryville, 195; and Gentry, 238. Harrison didn't score in the boys competition.

The Pea Ridge boys captured four of the top 10 places. Grandon Grant won the district meet with a time of 16:59 in front of his brother Tian Grant, placing second in 17:05. Troy Ferguson finished fourth in 17:22 and Sebasttien Mullikin was ninth in 18:22 with a fifth Blackhawk, Jacob Stein, taking 16th.

Zeke McDonald cracked the top 10 to lead Prairie Grove High, finishing eighth in 18:09.18. Sophomore Charlie Nunn placed in the top 15 for the Tigers. He was 14th with a time of 18:46.51. Sophomore William Lanier just missed the top 20, coming in 21st with a time of 19:08.42. Remington Skoch placed 38th for Prairie Grove in 20:33.93 while senior Wesley Key placed 49th in 21:49.31 and senior Jesus Lopez came in 50th in 21:56.92.

The Blackhawk girls cross country team, also coached by Heather Wade, placed first with 47 points, edging Gravette, second with 51. The Blackhawk girls won with 47, followed by Gravette, 51; Harrison; 70; Shiloh Christian, 84; Farmington, 117; and Prairie Grove; 149. Gentry, Berryville and Huntsville also competed but didn't score points.

The Blackhawks placed three runners in the top 10, paced by sophomore RyLee Rains who ran third in 20:30 followed by Liz Vasques fifth in 20:46 and Kamree Dye sixth in 20:51. Ava Pippin placed 17th in 22:14 with Allie King taking 22nd in 23:08.

Junior High

Farmington won the junior boys title with 36 points. Shiloh Christian was second at 45 followed by Pea Ridge, 75; Berryville, 91; Harrison, 125; and Prairie Grove, 171; while Huntsville, Gentry and Gravette didn't accumulate points.

The junior Cardinal boys placed four in the top 10 during district competition. Cannon Spurlock ran a 11:48.21 to take fourth to pace the Cardinals. Cooper Spurlock was right behind him in fifth in 11:48.65 while Austin Campbell finished ninth in 12:18:18 and Dawson Keaton came in 10th with a time of 12:27.23 and Bishop Wisdom rounding out the scoring by taking 13th in 12:34.18.

Farmington ran a close second, losing the junior high girls team trophy to Pea Ridge by a 35-39 margin. Pea Ridge won the meet with 35, followed by Farmington, 39; Berryville; 99; Gravette, 107; Harrison, 110; and Prairie Grove, 126; with Gentry, Huntsville and Shiloh failing to score.

Prairie Grove got contributions from Brodie Williamson (13:18.36) in 23rd, Gibson Phaneuf (14:24.61) in 48th, Britt Williamson (15:00.85) in 57th, Brighton Doyle (15:24.92) 61st, Brayden Watson (15:53.47) 67th, Eddie Wade (16:06.02) 69th, and Paxton Story (16:09.28) in 70th.

Pea Ridge's Brenna Walker won the race in 13:17 with Bailey Walker coming in fourth in 13:49, Kennedy Fox seventh in 14:12, and Hailey Westlin 13th in 14:51.

Gabby McBurnett placed second overall for Farmington with a time of 13:25.09. Marin Adams, fifth in 14:08.68, Laney Relph sixth in 14:09.70 and Shaylee Phillips, 12th in 14:51.55 equalled that output tallying 22 points which tied the teams. The title was decided between the fifth runners with Pea Ridge's Hailey Westlin coming in 13th, four places ahead of Farmington seventh grader Brynlee Caplena who placed 14th in 14:51.5.

Caplena was the fifth seventh grader to cross the finish line with teammates, Relph and Phillips, also turning in a strong showing. Overall that class shows a lot of promise at Farmington with Annelise Johnson (15:58.06) placing 22nd, Isabella Dixon (16:42.18) placing 33rd, Kaylie Andrews (17:32.51) placing 45th, Kolie Beach (17:55.25) placing 48th, Audriana Flores (18:22.07), and Zyla-Bell Dean (19:58.26) placing 57th.

Seventh grader Kennye White paced Prairie Grove by placing 10th with a time of 14:46.77. Her classmates Kaydence Jinks ran 20th in 15:44.85 while Valerie Medeiros finished 28th in 16:15.46, Brooklyn Stovall was 42nd in 17:11.21, Kayla Chandler ran 50th in 18:20.85.