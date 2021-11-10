Farmington Council Considers Budget, Covid Pay, Rezoning Appeal

FARMINGTON -- The City Council on Monday adopted the 2022 city budget, voted to give employees covid premium pay and, in a 5-3 vote, overturned a decision by Farmington Planning Commission on a rezoning request.

McDonald Rezoning Request

The commission voted 6-1 on Oct. 25 to turn down a request from Damon McDonald with McDonald Building Group to rezone 5.65 acres at 12650 Highway 170 from A-1, agriculture, to R-1, single-family residential with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet.

McDonald appealed the commission's decision in a letter from his engineering firm, Jorgensen and Associates of Fayetteville.

In the Oct. 27 letter, Justin Jorgensen wrote that the owner believed the land is a "perfect location" for R-1 zoning because it is on an established high-capacity corridor, is close to water and sewer services and will create a transition from R-1 lots along Arkansas 170 to future development to the east.

In a letter to the council, City Attorney Steven Tennant recommended the council approve the rezoning request for multiple reasons.

His letter notes that McDonald's rezoning request was tabled in September to give the commission time to finish a new Future Land Use Plan. Under the old land use plan, McDonald's request would have been approved, Tennant said, because zoning guidelines for that area showed it as medium to high residential density. The new Land Use Plan shows the same area as rural residential, with one-acre residential lots.

In addition, Tennant said, 45 acres across the street from McDonald's property is already zoned R-1.

"Hindsight is 20-20," Tennant said Monday as he addressed the City Council. "The developer came to the tribunal in good faith, and then he got tabled because it was in the middle of the Land Use Plan."

McDonald was the "first one out of the box" under the new Land Use Plan, Tennant said.

"Don't punish the developer," Tennant said.

McDonald's proposed plan shows a subdivision with one street that ends in a cul-de-sac. The development would have 16 residential lots, ranging in size from 10,307 square feet to 21,669 square feet. Houses in the subdivision would be in the $350,000 price range.

The developer also will have to pay to extend sewer and water to the property, an estimated $80,000, according to Blake Jorgensen, who attended the meeting through Zoom.

Several commission members also spoke at the meeting. Two of the commissioners voted against the rezoning, Keith Macedo and Chad Ball, and the third one who spoke supported the rezoning request.

Macedo noted the Land Use Plan is a guideline for managing growth and transportation. The proposed subdivision is a small development with a point of entry off Arkansas 170. His concern, he said, is that other small developments will come up along the highway, and it will become a dangerous situation for traffic.

"I think it's setting us up for unsafe driving conditions in that area," Macedo said.

Ball pointed out the land is surrounded by low density residential uses. In evaluating the rezoning request, Ball said he looked at the tools the City Council has adopted for converting land to more dense residential development.

The current use of the surrounding land along with the goals for future use of the surrounding land "led me to vote to deny the rezoning request," Ball said.

Commission member Gerry Harris said she was not at the September commission meeting and did not know the request had been originally tabled. It should not have been tabled, Harris said.

"You just need to think," Harris told council members. "Under the old Land Use Plan, this would have been approved. Our Land Use Plan is not a legal document, it's a planning document."

The council voted 5-3 to rezone the land from A-1 to R-1. Council members Keith Lipford, Bobby Morgan and Diane Bryant voted against the motion.

Premium Covid Pay

The council approved a resolution to use money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to provide up to $2,500 in premium covid pay for 42 full-time city employees and up to $500 for two seasonal employees, in an amount not to exceed $150,000.

The federal act describes covid premium pay as additional compensation for "eligible workers performing essential work during the covid-19 public health emergency."

The city's resolution says employees will receive a one-time premium pay in the amount of $2,500 for eligible work performed from March 11, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022. The amount is $10 per hour, not to exceed 250 hours.

As part of the premium pay, the city will use its American Rescue Plan funds to pay all applicable employer payroll contributions for the premium pay.

Mayor Ernie Penn said he believes the recommended amount is appropriate.

"They had to work regardless," Penn said, referring to city employees. "They were working everyday, and in fact, several of them got covid."

The $150,000 represents approximately 20% of the $764,568 that Farmington is receiving from the American Rescue Plan for 2021.

2022 City Budget

The city's 2022 budget shows the city projects to receive $5.1 million in revenue for the general fund, compared to $4.3 million in revenue for the 2021 budget.

Budgeted expenses for the general fund include $1.2 million for administration, almost $2 million for the police department, $1 million for the fire department, about $471,500 for parks department and $174,000 for building department.

The budget includes a 3% cost-of-living raise for city employees.

More details about the 2022 budget will be in a future issue of the Enterprise-Leader.

Other Action Items

In other business, the council:

• Awarded a low bid of $187,477 to Steve Beam Construction Inc., for rehabilitation of the Double Springs Bridge over Farmington Branch. Floyd Shelley, public works manager, said the bid came in under the engineer's estimated cost. The bridge is probably more than 80 years old and must be repaired, Shelley said. At some point in the future, the bridge will have to be replaced, he said.

• Approved a resolution to waive the requirements of competitive bidding for the purchase of a field groomer for the sports complex for $29,411 from Professional Turf Products through Sourcewell Government pricing. Shelley said the new groomer will replace one that is six years old and needs constant repairs. The city is receiving a 20% discount through the government pricing program.

• Approved an ordinance to revise the city's building permit fees to add a $20 fee for building projects that require up to $2,000 in materials and labor.