Food Donations Will Help Those In Need

FARMINGTON -- The next time you go to the grocery store, pick up some nonperishable food items to drop off in donation boxes located around town to help those who need a little extra help this time of year.

Farmington Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Collaborative and Farmington United Methodist Church are partnering in November and December to encourage residents and business patrons to donate items for the church's drive-through food pantry.

Large boxes decorated in Christmas wrapping paper are located at businesses in the community for the donations. These businesses include Chicken Holler, Farmington Eye Clinic, Jim's Razorback, Urban Fringe and Twin Scissors salons, Arvest Bank, See 'Um Smile childcare center and Cardinal Care Center.

Ideas for food donations include cans of vegetables, sleeve crackers, canned soup, peanut butter, jelly, boxes of macaroni and cheese and packages of ramen noodles. Other items needed are new fleece blankets, diapers, pullups, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bar soap and washcloths.

Dee Harper, pastor of the Farmington church at 355 Southwinds Road, said the use of the food pantry has grown over the years since 2018.

For one, the church is promoting it more, he said.

"The second thing that happened was the global pandemic, and the number of people who have come for food has sky rocketed," he said. "There's been more promotion of it, but there's just more need."

The church's community pantry served more than 1,000 people and about 300 families from March 2020 to December 2020, during the first year of the covid pandemic. So far in 2021, the church has served more than 1,100 individuals and more than 300 families through the drive-through pantry.

Most people are coming from nearby communities, including Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, West Fork and the Wedington area. Anyone is welcome to use the pantry but the church focuses its promotion on western Washington County.

To help people who work, the church decided this summer to open up an evening pantry. After experimenting with different times, the church now has a drive-through food pantry from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Usually, the church is serving about 30 people on Thursdays, but it's been as high as 85 people, Harper said.

Along with the drive-through pantry, the church also has a Blessing Box, a box that is outside and open 24 hours a day with nonperishable food items, and it now has a second Blessing Box for non-food items, such as blankets, toiletries, diapers and other needs. The second Blessing Box is the result of an Eagle Scout project planned and organized by Heath Daughtrey, a Boy Scout with Troop 555 in Farmington.

Both Blessing Boxes are open to the public to either donate items to help others or pick up items as needed.

The Small Business Colloborative in Farmington started in February as a way to support small businesses in the community, according to Sherri Gansz, who owns Cardinal Care Center.

Gansz is in the business of helping people with mental and emotional needs, but she saw how small businesses were struggling because of the covid pandemic.

"We want to cross promote, share and network," Gansz said.

The group has monthly meetings at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Jim's Razorback Pizza. The meetings are open to the public. For more information about the corroborative, contact Gansz at [email protected] centerar.com or Ryan Crawford at [email protected]