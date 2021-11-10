Playoff-Bound Wolves Lose To Cederville

LINCOLN -- Friday's regular season 3A-1 finale at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium featured one of the top running backs in the state, Cedarville senior Darryl Kattich, against the Wolves' freshman standout, Kale Jones.

Kattich and the Pirates got the best of Lincoln 40-20 with the Pirate runner carrying 34 times for 331 yards and scoring four touchdowns. The Wolves couldn't key on because fullback Hayden Partain rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The Pirates scored another touchdown on a pass from Cody Dickens to Darien Skinner.

Cedarville coach Max Washausen is a Prairie Grove native who describes Partain as "tough to take down" and making yards after contact in the style of an old-school fullback.

Cedarville entered Friday's contest with additional motivation of tying the school record (8) for most wins in a regular season and the possibility of hosting a playoff game for first time since 1999. The Pirates ground game showcased senior Partain who lines up both a fullback and tight end and finished the regular season with 1,052 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns complementing standout classmate Kattich who rushed for 1,687 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season.

Lincoln stamped it's playoff ticket by posting a week nine 37-36 comeback win in week nine over Lavaca and could have clinched the third seed with a win.

Despite all that firepower on the Pirate roster, early on the game looked like it might become an offensive shootout.

Kattich capped the Pirates' first drive by scoring on fourth-and-one from 15 yards out. His 2-point run gave the visitors an 8-0 lead with 7:19 to go in the first quarter.

Lincoln answered almost immediately capitalizing on a short field set up by recovering an onside kick. On first down Drew Moore hit Kyler Calvin for 16 yards to begin a 55-yard, 5-play drive that culminated in Jones' 1-yard touchdown plunge. Lincoln's extra-point kick went awry leaving the Wolves down 8-6.

Cedarville came back with another scoring march with Kattich running 12 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Lincoln appeared poised to answer converting a fourth down via penalty to bring first-and-goal for the Wolves from the Pirate six but an interception in the end zone turned away a promising drive.

Cedarville's defensive back attempted to run the ball out instead of taking a touchback and was tackled at the four. Kattich got the Pirates out of the shadow of their own goal line by racing 40 yards into Lincoln territory on third-and-four. The Pirates' final play of their 96-yard drive came on Dickens' touchdown pass to Darien Skinner breaking open behind the Lincoln secondary at the 7:29 mark of the second period. The conversion failed and Lincoln hung around trailing 20-6.

Lincoln again started with good field position on its own 40 after recovering another onside kick, but the offense went three-and-out.

Pressure on the punt resulted in a short kick that went out-of-bounds at Cedarville's 46. Partain dragged tacklers for eight yards up the middle to start the drive. Then Kattich went around left end for a first down at the Wolves' 38. Lincoln bottled him on the next play, a pitch right, but Partain went up the middle for five yards on second down. Kattich used his speed to get to the sideline for a first down at the 24 but the Wolves made a stop by punching the ball out.

Rafael Regaldo picked it up at Lincoln's 15 and returned the fumble 28 yards to the Wolves' 43.

Dropped passes hurt the Wolves' offense on this night and Jones ran a draw for three yards on second-and-10.

Cedarville tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and intercepted the ball getting a first down at Lincoln's 39 with 2:41 left in the first half. After moving to the 25 Cedarville got stuffed twice on runs bringing up third-and-nine but Kattich caught a pass out of the backfield on third-and-nine to keep the drive going with the second quarter clock down to 34.7 seconds.

Partain scored on first-and-goal from the five with 29.8 seconds to play in the first half. A 2-point run failed but the Wolves were flagged enabling Cedarville to get a second try. This time Partain ran the ball in for a 28-6 Cedarville lead.

Lincoln attempted a double pass but the Pirates weren't fooled and knocked the ball down. The Pirates played a prevent defense rushing only two guys and dropping nine back in coverage as Lincoln ran one last play from the Pirate 45 as the half expired.

Lincoln fumbled away its opening possession after starting the third quarter with a good drive that reached Cederville's 10.

Cedarville upped its advantage to 34-6 when Kattich broke a 46-yard run with 1:19 showing in the third quarter.

A.J. Garner gave Lincoln fans something to cheer about when he returned the ensuing kickoff 61 yards to the Pirate 14. Jones ran through a pair of arm tackles driving himself into the end zone on the next play to make the score 34-12.

Lincoln added one more touchdown and a 2-point conversion and Cedarville countered with a touchdown in the last nine minutes to make the final 40-20.

This week the Wolves go to Newport for a first-round playoff game as coach Reed Mendoza seeks to become the first coach in school history to win playoff games in different seasons. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday.