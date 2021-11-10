Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

A 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, both of Prairie Grove, were cited Oct. 14 in connection with assault in the second degree, harassment and terroristic threatening.

Devan Johnson, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kenneth Collins, 33, of West Fork, was arrested Oct. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 15-year-old boy was cited Oct. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Thomas Jetton, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Richard McCarver, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charles Birchfield, 55, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cherie Pointer, 43, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aleathia Cook, 25, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Vincent Moore, 36, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joseph DeFrange, 26, of Haywood, Okla., was cited Oct. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher McFatrich, 33, of Cane Hill, was cited Oct. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marissa Creech, 28, of Bentonville, was cited Oct. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brent Irvin, 29, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 17 in connection with DWI, 2nd degree, and reckless driving.

Cassandra Center, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Makayla Calvin, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marcus McCann, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay and in connection with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Shane Sipes, 41, of Fort Smith, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Timothy Simmons, 47, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 22 in connection with battery, third degree.

James Duncan, 44, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 22 in connection with battery, third degree.

Justin Gomez, 33, of Springdale, was cited on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kaylee Fleishman, 20, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Candace Murdock, 44, of West Fork, was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jordan Julios, 30, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dennis Gaches, 46, of Siloam Springs, was cited Oct. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sabrina Allen, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Clint Hamrick, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bethany Manning, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robbie Workman, 47, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kelly McDonald, 39, of West Fork, was cited Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cliff Farmer, 53, of West Fork, was cited Nov. 1 in connection with violation of an order of protection.

Ricky Harrington, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Xavier Jackson, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Timothy Allor, 55, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 30 in connection with DWI, speeding, improper turn, refusal to submit.

Sabrina Clark, 35, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Martin Campos, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Scottie McCool, 47, of Greenwood, was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Carnell London, 37, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Gomez, 33, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

April Stout, 48, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 24 in connection with DWI, criminal mischief, reckless driving.

Carl Drake, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 24 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ashton Burba, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Barlett, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 25 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license, improper land change.

Jake Pinneo, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Alicia Espinosa, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mandolin Haggard, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant for contempt of court.

William Tatum, 47, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 26 in connection with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, improper lane change, tampering with physical evidence.

Clint Hamrick, 43, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 27 in connection with furnishing prohibited articles, possession of a controlled substance, DWI, no proof insurance, ignition interlock devices violation.

Mary Melton, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ethan Swafford, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for contempt of court.

William Grimwood, 34, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Jetton, 31, of Cane Hill, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shannon Raven, 50, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Aaron McPherson, 37, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 29 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, furnishing prohibited articles, driving on suspended license, no proof insurance.

Delaney Haralson, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 31 in connection with driving left of center, DWI.

Blake Kilpatrick, 36, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 31 in connection with domestic battering, second degree.

Loman Rahn, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jacob Jones, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.