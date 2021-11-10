Tigers Take Out Elkins For No. 2 Seed

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove went three and out, punted, gave up a long run and touchdown drive, then exploded for 38 unanswered points on the way to beating Elkins 45-19 Friday.

Five different players scored touchdowns in the first half and Prairie Grove rolled to a 45-19 victory over Elkins at Tiger Stadium in a 4A-1 Conference game. Prairie Grove (8-2, 6-1) earned the No. 2 seed from the league and will begin the Class 4A state playoffs at home next week against Jonesboro Westside, the fourth seed from the 4A-3 Conference.

Elkins (7-2, 5-2) dropped to a No. 3 seed and faces Dardanelle, the third seed from the 4A-4.

Tenacious Tiger defense had a lot to do with the rout.

"I'm pleased with the defense. The rushing margin in the first half was 30 yards for them [Elkins]. We had 327 so who wouldn't be happy with that?" said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

"I think our defense played tremendously in the first half, the offense did, too. In the second half it seemed like we couldn't run a play without a penalty ... and what changed? We didn't change anything and all of a sudden we're holding all the time."

The game dragged on with 29 flags thrown, 17 against Prairie Grove.

Footage from that game shows everything from an Elkins player grabbing and twisting the leg of Prairie Grove senior halfback Colin Faulk after he was down to an Elk hitting Tiger defensive tackle Ryder Orr in the back of the head while he was on the ground after making a tackle.

When Orr made an effort to defend himself he was promptly flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct while actions of the Elkins player didn't draw any flags.

Senior Landon Semrad put forth a showcase of relentless athleticism stopping Elkins drives twice with interceptions while scoring as many touchdown by carrying the football. on the runs of 50 and 4 yards.

"Those two interceptions were phenomenal. He never ran out of gas when everybody else was getting beat up and wore out he's still rolling and had a couple of the most athletic plays I've seen on those interceptions," Abshier said.

Elkins tried to throw over the 6-3 Semrad on his second interception and he made the pick look easy

The Elks scored first on a 2-yard run by Da'Shawn Chairs set up by Jusiah Bettencourt's 81-yard gain on a pass play to the Tiger three to take a 6-0 lead.

Prairie Grove then blew the game open by scoring the next 38 points and assumed a 38-6 lead at halftime. Seven players carried the ball in the first half for Prairie Grove which dominated with its running game.

Camden Patterson 12-yard quarterback keeper and Paytin Higgins' extra-point kick pushed the Tigers into a 7-6 lead t the 8:18 mark of the first and they wouldn't trail again.

Less than four minutes later Ethan Miller scored on an 84-yard burst that gave Prairie Grove a 14-6 lead and the rout was on. Faulk, Semrad, and Joseph Sims also had touchdown runs for Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove 45, Elkins 19

Elkins^6^0^7^6^--^19

Prairie Grove^21^17^0^7^--^45

First Quarter

Elkins -- Da'Shawn Chairs 2-yard run (kick failed), 9:05.

Prairie Grove -- Camden Patterson 12-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 8:18.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 84-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 4:39.

Prairie Grove -- Colin Faulk 7-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 2:31.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Landon Semrad 4-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 11:40.

Prairie Grove -- Joseph Sims 1-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 4:33.

Prairie Grove -- Paytin Higgins 28-yard field goal, 1:00.

Third Quarter

Elkins -- Da'Shawn Chairs 2-yard run (Noah Terry kick), 8:52.

Fourth Quarter

Elkins -- Colby Campbell 3-yard blocked punt return (pass failed), 3:51.

Prairie Grove -- Landon Semrad 50-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 2:37.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Elkins

Total offense^442^299

Rushes-yards^44-406^34-153

Passing yards^36^146

Rush average^9.3^4.5

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^2-8-36-0-0^9-27-146-0-2

Punts-Avg.^5-30.2^6-31.2

Penalties-Yds^17-xx^12-140

Turnovers^1^3

Fumbles-lost^2-1^1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Ethan Miller 8-150, Landon Semrad 5-82, Conner Hubbs 5-73, Paytin Higgins 3-58, Rhett Marrell 4-20, Colin Faulk 8-17, Joseph Sims 7-6, Camden Patterson 3-2, Cole Ashley 1-(-2). Totals 44-406. Elkins, Da'Shawn Chairs 27-123, Braedon Welch 4-21, Colby Campbell 2-9, Jusiah Bettencourt 1-0. Totals 34-153.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Camden Patterson 2-5-36-0-0, Paytin Higgins 0-3-0-0-0. Totals 2-8-36-0-0. Elkins, Braedon Welch 9-27-146-0-2.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Landon Semrad 1-26, Matthew Velasco 1-10. Totals 2-36. Elkins, Jusiah Bettencourt 3-105, Tyler Stowers 2-15, Da'Shawn Chairs 2-7, Aiden Williams 1-11, Alan Gamez 1-9. Totals 9-146.