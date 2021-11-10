WCEL Obituaries

Norman Ralph Barker

Norman Ralph Barker, 78, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark., after a long battle with cancer. Norm was born in Winfield, Kan., to Jack and Beverly (McGovney) Barker.

At the age of 6, he moved with his family to Tucson, Ariz., where he played and developed his fondness for the desert and mountains of southern Arizona. That's also where his love for flying and all things "airplane" began. When Norm was in eighth grade, the family moved to Lincoln, Ark., quite a shock from the city and desert landscape of Tucson. In 1961, he graduated high school in Lincoln, while working and playing football. Following high school, Norman began a 60-plus year career in carpentry. He was a master woodworker and had an eye for detail. During his late 20s, Norman met his beloved, Carol (McFee), they married and enjoyed almost 30 years of marriage before her passing in 1999. Out of this wonderful relationship came his children, Amy (Barker) Campbell and Andrew Barker. During his later years in life, he and his wonderful and supporting wife, Laurie (Carney) Barker, enjoyed traveling to Branson, taking care of their animals, dancing at the Elks lodge, and spending time with kids and grandkids. They enjoyed 19 years of marriage together. Norman was a member of the Springdale, Ark., Elks club and a Beta Sigma Phi Envoy husband.

Norman is survived by his wife, Laurie (Carney) Barker; children, June (Mike) Brosius, Norman (Robin) Barker, Timothy (Vicki) Barker, Amy (Steven) Campbell, and Andrew (Carrie) Barker; stepdaughter, Deborah (Barry) Wethers; grandchildren, Angus Middleton, Ayla (Luke) Schilling, Chelsea Barker, Leslea Barker, Brent (Amber) Barker, Travis Barker, Kevin Barker, Colby Campbell, Lauren Milam, Audrey Milam, Sybil Campbell, Madisyn Barker, Jamon Barker, and Taylor (Dusti) Wethers; great-grandson, Cyrus Schilling; sisters, Beverly (Jack) Bottoms, Sheryl Farris, Wendy (David) Baker, and Cindy (Kevin) Archer; and many nieces and nephews.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Beverly Barker; and siblings, Jack Barker, Martha Ousley, Ramona Barker; and infant brothers Christopher Barker and Robert Barker; and wife, Carol.

Funeral service was held November 5, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel. Burial was in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Elkins, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 Longview Dr., Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703.

William "Bill" Paul Braun

William "Bill" Paul Braun, age 53, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born October 17, 1968, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Bill served in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Forrestal from 1991-1993.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Clements, his adopted parents, Wayne B. and Maxine Braun, step son, Radley Motes and one half-sister, Rose Ballard.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Kathleen Braun; two adopted brothers, John Braun and his wife Cindy and Kevin Braun and his wife Tara of Altus, Oklahoma; two adopted sisters, Meri Braun Drone of Altus, Oklahoma, and Debbie Braun Belcher of Elmendorf, Texas; his mother and father-in-law, Albert and Frances Radley of Farmington, Arkansas; two sisters-in-law, Susan Radley of Mesa, Arizona and Roberta Radley of Gravette, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Farmington Cemetery Pavilion.

Memorials may be made to the Farmington Library or the American Legion Post 146 in Prairie Grove.

Carl Edgar Reeves

Carl Edgar Reeves, age 90, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed into glory on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home. He was born November 3, 1930 in Limestone, Arkansas, the son of Vern and Dovie Jewell (Ogden) Reeves.

Carl was a contractor for many years, building many homes in Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Colorado. He also ran a number of other businesses including OTASCO and Carrington Lumber in Lincoln and JC Storage in Prairie Grove. But his passion was restoring many antique Chevy trucks. The last few years he enjoyed building log bird houses. He loved his family and was a devoted provider. He was deacon of his church both at Main Street Baptist and their church in Colorado. He taught Sunday School and was instrumental in the building program at the church. Carl and JoAnn are charter members of Main Street Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, JoAnn Reeves; two children, Theresa Miles of Lincoln, Arkansas, and Brett Reeves and his wife Jennifer of Centerton, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Nathan Miles, Peter Miles, Leah Gates, Daniel Miles, Zack Reeves, Maddie Cato, and Hailie Perry; eighteen great-grandchildren, Elishah Miles, Abigail Tuck, Judah Miles, Isaiah Miles, Joash Miles, Hannah Miles, Gabriel Miles, Hadassah Gates, Adli Gates, Christopher Overman, Austin Overman, Ashley Smialek, Noah Miles, Asher Miles, Kali Miles, Joshua Miles, Braedon Miles and Peyton Tjeerdsma; three great-great grandchildren, Charlie Mae, Christian and Luke Overman.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Washington Regional Hospice for the loving care given to Carl.

Funeral service was held Friday, November 5, 2021, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Arkansas. Burial was in the Dutch Mills Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas.

