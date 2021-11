FARMINGTON

Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170.

PRAIRIE GROVE

State Park Public Meeting

Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Heritage and Tourism, will have a meeting to update the public on the state park's archives facility at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 in the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.