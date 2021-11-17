Art Winners To Be Announced

Historic Cane Hill has partnered with the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the University of Arkansas School of Art for the third year to host an online exhibition showcasing art from students around the state of Arkansas.

The 2021 High School Student Art Competition & Exhibition award winners will be announced during an online event to be held 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19. The competition was open to all high school-age students living in Arkansas and drew 66 entrants from across the state, producing around 100 original pieces.

The grand prize, the Historic Cane Hill Young Arkansas Artist Scholarship, will be awarded to one senior artist. This includes fully paid tuition and fees for one year of enrollment in the University of Arkansas School of Art, valued at $10,000, for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Additional cash prizes will be awarded to sophomore, junior, and senior artists who also display excellence in their work. This year's competition was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Ozarks Electric/Ozarks Go, PGTelco, and donors Tim and Amy Leach.

The exhibition will again be held in a virtual format due to public health concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception via Zoom, which can be found on www.facebook.com/historiccanehill the week of the event. Following the event, the online exhibition will be open and may be viewed on artsteps.com by searching "Historic Cane Hill Arkansas Young Artists Exhibition 2021." For more information call 479-824-5339 or email [email protected]