Bonanza For 10 Cardinal Commitments





FARMINGTON – Tables stretched out from one end of Cardinal Arena to the other showcasing a bonanza of Farmington student-athletics capitalizing upon an opportunity continue their careers in college.

The atmosphere went festive, even celebratory, well in advance of the holidays as 10 Farmington seniors each signed a national letter of commitment in front of family, friends and the student body assembled exercising a Constitutional Right to commemorate the occasion.

Softball Program

Farmington volleyball coach Greg Pair said he's been blessed to have the privilege of coaching senior setter Remington Adams, who signed to play college softball at Ouachita Baptist.

As a coach she is the epitome of what you want. She's a high character young lady ... She is a ferocious competitor, probably one of the most competitive people I've ever been around," Pair said.

It didn't matter what was going on or how bad Adams' knee may have been hurting she'd hold the tears back and get back on the court. She wanted to play at every opportunity.

"It doesn't matter who was across the court. If we were going to beat them by 15 she didn't care. She wanted to be on the floor and that makes the job as a coach easier because it means she's a great leader," Pair said.

Retired Farmington coach Randy Osnes, who stepped down as head softball coach June 30, spoke pointing out he directly coached four of the signees, Remington Adams, Grace Boatright, Landon Lawson and Rhett South.

"The rest of them I got to see on a regular basis. Not only are they great people but they are great athletes and they represent this community and did it with great passion and we appreciate that," Osnes said.

Osnes hailed Adams and classmate Grace Boatright, who signed with Oklahoma Baptist for softball, as two of the greatest softball players in program history.

Farmington Golfers

Osnes introduced the Class 4A and overall State golf boys champion, South, along with Lawson drawing thunderous applause. South signed with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock while Lawson inked with Bethany College, a private four-year Christian liberal arts college in Lindsborg, Kan.

"Let me tell you something about these two guys. Not only are they great golfers, they are great people," Osnes said.

He offered some little known facts about both competitors while describing them as "tremendous singers."

They have like a fight song they sing before each tournament, a song similar to that of the University of Arkansas, but with different words. Osnes once recorded them singing when they weren't aware and keeps that on his phone.

"We had a great time over the three years [Osnes coached them from 2018-2020]. They were three-time conference champs. State Runner-up [as a team] their junior year," Osnes said.

Farmington Baseball

Four members of what's expected to be a strong 2022 baseball team also signed. Head coach Jay Harper said it's great to be a Cardinal today as he introduced Deklen Gardenhire (Lyon College), Myles Harvey (Southern Arkansas Tech), Trey Hill (University of Arkansas-Little Rock) and Michael White (Southern Arkansas Tech).

"These four young men have worked hard in the class room, they've worked hard on the baseball field and they've done everything that we've asked for as a baseball program," Harper said.

Gardenhire plays multiple positions and Harper called him a key guy on the roster.

"I think they're getting a great potential player with Deklen and I wish him the best," Harper said.

Harper describes Harvey as a bulldog on the pitching mound saying when he pitches he's going to give everything he's got.

"He just does a tremendous job. You know we don't have a No. 1 pitcher and a No. 2 pitcher, we have 1A and 1B and we're looking for bigger and better things from him this spring," Harper said.

Harper said Hill controls the Cardinal pitching staff from the catcher position and coaches have allowed him to do that the last two years because he's really good at what he does.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he's going to be a great player at the next level," Harper said.

Hill led the team in home runs as a junior.

According to Harper White sports one of the best work ethics on the Cardinal baseball team mentioning he has to keep him off the field when it's time to mow and kick him out of the indoor facility when it's time to go home at night.

"His work ethic is second to none and I know that's why he received a college scholarship," Harper said.

Lady Cardinal Soccer

Tanner Feil, who coached the soccer program during its debut campaign in 2021, acknowledged those in the house.

"Thank you guys all for being here to cheer on these athletes out here. This is a big crowd, lots of great support here in Farmington," Feil said.

Mikelle Rogers signed with Ecclesia College of Springdale amidst a lot off offers from a lot of schools including Mid American Nazarene to stay close to home according to Feil.

"It's a real special signing today because she's the first signee in our soccer program here at Farmington," Feil said.

Feil said Coach Clayton is really happy to have her. He's known her for a long time and is familiar with her game, but there's something else.

"One thing Coach Clayton doesn't know yet though is Mikelle has got this fight inside her. When the game's going on s he's got this look in her eyes that makes her opponents really scared and kind of makes us coaches a little scared, too," Feil said.

Feil talked about the different roles on a soccer team noting Rogers didn't score a single goal last season.

"But that doesn't mean anything in the eyes of a soccer coach. Everything she does as a leader, defender and on that soccer field is extremely important," Feil said.

Those who haven't yet attended a Farmington soccer match were invited by Feil to come out this spring and cheer on Rogers and her teammates.

Girls Basketball

Girls basketball head coach Brad Johnson introduced senior Carson Dillard who signed with Southwest Oklahoma, one of the top Division II programs in the country.

"What a privilege to come out there today and celebrate with these students athletes," Johnson said noting less than five percent of high school student-athletes get an opportunity to get their education paid for through athletics.

"We got 10 of them sitting out here today in our school district that's phenomenal," Johnson said. "It takes an elite amount of attention and focus and comittment, all the things that every one of these kids have to get to this level."

The program is accustomed to winning and competing at a high level.

"In Carson Dillard they're going to add somebody that's going to continue that standard. She's a competitor, she's a worker and she's a phenomenal kid," Johnson said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Remington Adams signed to play college softball at Ouachita Baptist in a ceremony held at Cardinal Arena on Nov. 10.



