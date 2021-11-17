Cardinals Cash In On West

FARMINGTON -- Farmington turned up the heat defensively to beat Class 6A Bentonville West, 61-53, in a benefit game to get the boys basketball season underway on Nov. 6.

The Wolverines managed just three field goals for a total of 14 points over the second and third quarters and trailed 44-32 at the end of the third quarter. A 21-point effort by the Wolverines in the fourth was not enough to catch up.

"We opened with Bentonville West. Layne Taylor had 26 points. Mateo Carbonel and Caleb Blakely both led us in rebounds and then Nathan Monroe had a great game," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Riley Buccino scored 10 of his team-high 16 points for West in the first period including a pair of 3-point shots, but Farmington held him to one field goal beyond that.

The Cardinals trailed 18-11 after one period of play but closed to within a single point, 26-25, at the half.

West scored just 14 points over the middle two periods Farmington added 17 points in the final period to win 61-53.

"Nathan Monroe shot it really well and kind of broke the game open. Nathan was our key performer in that game." Johnny Taylor said.

Monroe hit a pair of treys scoring eight points in the third period. He added one more three and made 3-of-4 free throws in the fourth notching 13 of points in the second half. Finding his stroke made the Wolverines take some of their focus off Layne Taylor who matched Monroe with five points in the fourth. They were the only two Cardinals to reach double figures for the contest.

Layne Taylor added 6 assists and drew 3 charges. In all nine different Cardinals drew a charging violation against the Wolverines.

Farmington 61, Bentonville West 53

Farmington^11^14^19^17^--^61

Bentonville West^18^8^6^21^--^53

Farmington: Layne Taylor 11 2-2 26, Nathan Monroe 5 3-6 16, Logan Burch 2 0-0 6, Mateo Carbonel 2 1-2 5, Caleb Blakely 2 0-0 4, Carson Dearing 2 0-2 4. Totals 24 6-12 61.

Bentonville West: Riley Buccino 5 4-6 16, Cade Packnett 5 2-2 15, Tucker Bowman 2 1-3 6, Dawson Price 1 3-4 5, Aiden Gazaway 2 1-1 5, Lane Jeffcoat 1 0-0 3, Player 0 3-4 3. Totals 16 14-16 53.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 7 (Monroe 3, Layne Taylor 2, Burch 2), West 7 (Packnett 3, Buccino 2, Bowman, Jeffcoat).