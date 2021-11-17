Cardinals Knocked Out In First Round Of Playoffs

FARMINGTON -- A large contingent of fans made the 450-mile round trip to White Hall just north of Pine Bluff Friday, but the Cardinals didn't play up to their potential.

The 31-17 setback left first-year Farmington head coach J.R. Eldridge still looking for his first Class 5A playoff win, but he'll have to wait another year as the loss eliminated Farmington (8-3, 5-2), third seed out of the 5A West, from postseason.

During a first half littered with missed assignments, missed tackles and an interception killing a promising drive, Farmington fell behind 24-3 and couldn't make up the difference on the road in a playoff environment. Over the first two quarters, Farmington generated just 10 rushing yards on 10 carries and had a total of 81 yards of offense and just one third-down conversion.

Coming out of the opposite huddle, White Hall executed a nearly flawless offense with White Hall quarterback Matthew Martinez completing his first seven passes. When he did throw incomplete, the Cardinals were flagged for pass interference.

White Hall senior wide receiver Braylon Johnson (5-9, 175) returned the opening kickoff 96 yards and although White Hall's extra-point kick failed, they established a 6-0 lead 14 seconds into the game and would hold onto it for the duration of the contest.

Farmington went three-and-out on its first possession. White Hall then ran off 13 plays moving the ball inside the red zone, but the Cardinal defense held and the Bulldogs settled for Kyler Barnes' 35-yard field goal to open up a 9-0 lead.

Farmington sent its offensive unit out and moved the ball all the way to the Bulldog 13, but a holding penalty and a sack turned the drive into a field goal opportunity and Ettore Bocchi booted a 30-yard field goal with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter to account for the Cardinals' only points of the first half.

White Hall's Martinez broke into the secondary and a only a touchdown saving tackle by Sam Wells prevented him from scoring on a 55-yard carry. Farmington's defense stiffened and forced a third-and-one situation but then jumped offsides giving White Hall first-and-goal from the two. The Bulldogs punched the ball in on Durran Caiin's short run followed by his 2-point conversion run, which gave the Bulldogs a 17-3 advantage at the 9:51 mark of the second period.

Farmington moved into Bulldog territory on its ensuing possession but on first-and-10 from White Hall's 42, sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant threw off his back foot into traffic and was intercepted by Steven Weston at the 12.

Late in the half Farmington fell victim to a penalty that stunted a drive and punted only to allow a 15-yard return into Cardinal territory. That set up a short field for the Bulldogs and they cashed in with a spectacular leaping catch by Jordan Jackson moving the ball into the red zone. The Bulldogs capped the drive with Jackson scoring on a 5-yard pass from Martinez with 25 seconds left in the first half.

The third quarter didn't start well for Farmington with a turnover on downs near midfield.

White Hall again capitalized on a short field with senior Zaire Green (5-4, 132 pounds) breaking two tackles on a 13-yard touchdown run that put the Bulldogs four touchdowns ahead, 31-3, with 7:20 showing.

Farmington rallied with a pair of touchdowns. Vanzant capped a 4-play, 38-yard drive by running the ball over the goal line from a yard out on the last play of the third quarter which ended with the Cardinals trailing 31-10 after Bocchi's P.A.T. kick.

The Cardinals put together a 12-play, 62-yard drive for their final touchdown. After a 9-yard completion to Peyton Funk, Vanzant ran for a first down to convert fourth-and-one. Lawson DeVault, who got pounded on several kickoff returns and pass plays, went up high to make a sensational reception bringing up a first down at the Bulldog 26.

Vanzant converted third-and-nine with a toss to Justin Logue. The Cardinals then drew a pair of flags against White Hall for a facemask and defensive holding that brought up first-and-goal from the Bulldog four where Vanzant hit Logue on a slant for a touchdown. Bocchi kicked the point-after to make bring Farmington within 31-17 with 6:28 to play, but White Hall recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.

White Hall 31, Farmington 17

Farmington^3^0^7^7^--^17

White Hall^9^15^7^0^--^31

First Quarter

White Hall -- Braylon Johnson 96-yard kickoff return (kick failed), 11:46.

White Hall -- Kyler Barnes 35-yard field goal, 4:37.

Farmington -- Ettore Bocchi 30-yard field goal, 0:34.

Second Quarter

White Hall -- Durran Caiin 2-yard run (Caiin run), 9:51.

White Hall -- Jordan Jackson 5-yard pass from Matthew Martinez (Kyler Barnes kick), 0:25.

Third Quarter

White Hall -- Zaire Green 13-yard run (Kyler Barnes kick), 7:20.

Farmington -- Cameron Vanzant 1-yard run (Ettore Bocchi kick), 0:00.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Justin Logue 4-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Ettore Bocchi kick), 3:55.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^White Hall

Total plays^61^94

First downs^11^24

Total offense^261^400

Rushes-yards^26-56^44-266

Passing yards^205^128

Rush average^2.2^6.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^16-26-205-1-1^12-15-134-1-0

Punts-Avg.^2-43^1-31

Fumbles-lost^0-0^1-1

Turnovers^1^1

Penalties-Yds^10-92^7-72

Third-down conversion^3-11^9-12

Fourth-down conversion^3-5^1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Caden Elsik 13-36, Cameron Vanzant 8-11, Kanye Taylor 3-5, Tray Moser 2-4. Totals 26-56. White Hall, Matthew Martinez 12-128, Durran Callin 17-63, Zaire Green 11-65, Steven Weston 3-8, Tk Walker 1-2. Totals 44-266.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 16-26-205-1-1. White Hall, Matthew Martinez 12-15-134-1-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Justin Logue 7-97, Lawson DeVault 4-56, Peyton Funk 4-46, Caden Elsik 1-6. Totals 16-205. White Hall, Steven Weston 5-34, Jordan Jackson 3-50, Tk Walker 1-27, Durran Callin 1-9, Caleb Taylor 1-12, Colin Mckindra 1-2. Totals 12-134.

5A West Football Standings Regular Season

Rank^Team^Overall^Conf^PF^PA

1. Greenbrier^10-0^7-0^472^190

2. Vilonia^9-1^6-1^419^212

3. Farmington^8-2^5-2^336^258

4. Harrison^7-3^4-3^320^212

5. Morrilton^3-7^2-5^202^330

6. Alma^4-6^2-5^330^301

7. Pea Ridge^1-9^1-6^200^468

8. Clarksville^2-8^1-6^166^311