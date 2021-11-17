Cardinals Open Floodgates

FARMINGTON -- Three-point shots rained down from the rafters as Farmington nailed 13 trifectas in handing tournament host, Lamar, a 74-39 loss in the Lamar Classic on Nov. 9.

Six different Cardinals made threes topped by sophomore point-guard Layne Taylor whose six treys helped fuel his 27-point outburst. Nathan Monroe added 10 points with the Cardinals jumping out to an enormous 57-15 halftime advantage after grabbing a 36-10 lead in the first quarter.

Caleb Blakely chipped in 8 points and 5 rebounds while Mateo Carbonel had 3 points, 4 assists and 3 steals and Noah Farmer drew the most charges out of three players who achieved the defensive exploit.

Farmington led 71-26 going into the fourth quarter and the outcome was never in doubt.

"They [Lamar] were short-handed. They've got a couple of pretty good kids still in football which we did, too. We've got some guys coming from out football program who are really going to help," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

The large disparity in the score freed up playing time for several kids coming off the bench with both upper classmen and younger players figuring in the mix.

Johnny Taylor said senior Carson Dearing has done a really good job off the bench as a 6-4 kid that is involved in the band and also runs cross country.

"He's just now getting where he can really focus on basketball. He's just going to continue to grow and get better," Johnny Taylor said.

Newcomer Jaeden Newsom finished with three points.

"Jaeden Newsom is a new kid. This is his first year with us. He's a sophomore. He's had a great start," Johnny Taylor said. "I really like Noah Farmer drew a charge for us. Noah Farmer's a senior that's going to get some minutes and then we had Alex Stanley and Cameron Chrisman disrupt on the front of our press. Those guys are both sophomores."

Farmington 74, Lamar 39

Lamar^10^5^11^13^--^39

Farmington^36^21^14^3^--^74

Farmington (2-0): Layne Taylor 10 1-1 27, Nathan Monroe 4 0-0 10, Caleb Blakely 4 0-0 8, Cameron Chrisman 3 0-0 8, Logan Burch 1 0-0 2, Mateo Carbonel 1 1-2 3, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 3, Eris Reyes 1 0-0 3, Joseph Warren 1 0-0 3, Noah Farmer 1 0-0 2, Alex Stanley 1 0-0 2, Reece Rankin 1 0-0 2, Leitorion Byers 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 2-3 76.

Lamar (1-1): Dylan Mize 5 2-4 14, Lane Miller 0 6-6 6, Bradlee Kemp 3 0-2 6, Kaden Crotts 1 2-2 4, Jacob Key 1 1-2 4, Rylan Perkins 1 0-0 3, Caden Lyle 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 11-16 39.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 13 (Layne Taylor 6, Monroe 2, Chrisman 2, Newsom, Reyes, Warren), Lamar 5 (Mize 2, Key, Perkins, Lyle).