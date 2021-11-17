Enterprise-Leader Obituaries for Nov. 17, 2021

Photo: Smith, McKinniss

Veronica Franchelle Bryant

Veronica Franchelle Bryant of Bella Vista passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on the morning of November 3, 2021, at the age of 54 after a lengthy and hard fought battle with cancer.

Despite the uphill battle and struggle, Roni never wavered in her optimism and kept her upbeat and positive attitude through the very end. Those that were privileged to have known Roni would be unsurprised that in spite of her substantial battle, she mainly only wanted to talk football, discuss anything Razorbacks, and maintained her passion for law enforcement.

Roni was preceded in death by her father, Max Bryant.

She departs from her mother, Patricia Bryant; son and daughter-in-law, Trenton and Camille Dunn; daughter, Laken Dunn; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Hillary Livingston; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Shelby Livingston; and 10 grandchildren. Passing from this earthly world, Roni now has peace. She was loved and will be missed.

Her celebration of life memorial will take place 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 17 at Vaughn Presbyterian Church in Bentonville.

William Michael "Mick" McKinniss

William Michael "Mick" McKinniss, age 84, a resident of Morrow, Arkansas, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born August 9, 1937, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Hugh Theodore and Bertha Louise (Berkenbile) McKinniss.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roberta (Sue) McKinniss; one daughter, Shelly Weiser; and one stepdaughter, Debra (Debbie) Hanus.

Survivors include four daughters, Kelly Johnson and her husband Tom of Jamestown, Ohio, Colleen Curry and her fiance' Ronnie Haines also of Jamestown, Ohio, Lisa Canup and her husband Randy of Springdale, Arkansas, and Karen Kimble and her husband Randy of Minden, Louisiana; one stepson, Harold Hanus of Morrow, Arkansas; two stepdaughters, Candy Schultz of Iowa and Cindy Lawrence of Florida; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family will have a private memorial service at a later date in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hero's Haven Palliative Care at Fayetteville Veterans Hospital 1100 N College Ave. Fayetteville, Arkansas, 72703.

John McCollum Mills

John McCollum Mills, 66, of Farmington, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. John began this life journey on Dec. 15, 1954, in Monticello, Ark., as the third child to Dr. Hugh L. Mills, Sr., and Myrtle Don Mills.

John is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 41 years, Carol Wilson Mills. John often told the story of meeting the love of his life in 1966 at the Wilson Park swimming pool in Fayetteville when they were 12 years old. When John told the story of meeting "the girl from the Wilson Park pool," he would claim love at first sight, and together over the years, they enjoyed making each other laugh.

John was a graduate of the University of Arkansas, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture in 1980 and then his Master of Arts degree in Education in 1994. John had a passion and a skill for landscaping and gardening. He founded his own businesses, Famous Landscapes, and in later years, his own tech company, Tip Top Tech.

John was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Hugh L. Mills, Sr.; his beloved maternal grandmother, Opal Fletcher Smith; and daughter, Margaret Elizabeth Mills.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Hannah Louise Mills and Madeline Mills; his mother, Myrtle Don Mills of Fayetteville; siblings, Hugh L. Mills, Jr. (Sharyn) of Kansas City, Mo.; Nancy Mills Jarratt (Denny) of Forrest City, Ark., Jim Mills (Lee Anne) of Rogers, Ark.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held at the family home on Oct. 10, 2021. The large attendance was a testament to a life well-lived. Mills left us too soon and will be missed and remembered often by family and friends.

Mary Lee Smith

Mary Lee Smith, age 95, a life-long resident of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born August 6, 1926, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the daughter of Ralph and Enola (Holt) Davis.

Mary Lee was a member of Center Point Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Smith; twin sisters, Nadine Rainey and Pauline Snodgrass; and one grandson, Richard Clayton Ditmars.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Ditmars and her husband Frank of Prairie Grove; one granddaughter, Kari Ditmars of Alpharetta, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral service was held November 15, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, Arkansas, 72762, American Legion Post 146 Auxiliary, Center Point Church of God.

Clois Mae Scrimshire Walker

Clois Mae Scrimshire Walker, age 90, of Bentonville, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Springdale. She was born November 14, 1930, in Mount Ida, Montgomery County, Ark., the daughter of Mack and Elsie Qualls Scrimshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doris and Eloise, brothers, Eldon, Verb, Glen, Hershel Scrimshire; two granddaughters, Heather Ashberger and Maria Martinez; and a daughter, Charlene Anabel.

She is survived by her husband, C.H. Walker; a son, Thomas Garrett of Mustang, Oklahoma; two daughters, Janet Ashberger and spouse Richard of Bentonville, and Dottie Bercher of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Chad Garrett, Joshua and Ryan Ashberger, Corie Meyer, Brittany Bercher and Michelle Mackey; four great grandchildren, Grant, Bryce, Dallas, and Colt and one brother, Donald Scrimshire of California.

She was a CNA at the Old Bates Memorial Hospital and retired from Preformed Line. She loved her family and church family dearly and her love was greatly returned.

A graveside service was held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Bentonville Cemetery under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home Rogers.

