Farmington's Resident Football Legend

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These three Farmington football coaches represent 34 years of football seasons at Allen Holland Field in Farmington. Bryan Law, left, served as coach 1999-2003, Allen Holland from 1969-1991 and Jay Holland from 1992-1998. Farmington varsity football played its last home game at Holland Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 and opened its new facility, Cardinal Stadium at Farmington Sports Complex in August of 2019.



