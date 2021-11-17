Farmington's Resident Football Legend

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These three Farmington football coaches represent 34 years of football seasons at Allen Holland Field in Farmington. Bryan Law, left, served as coach 1999-2003, Allen Holland from 1969-1991 and Jay Holland from 1992-1998. Farmington varsity football played its last home game at Holland Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 and opened its new facility, Cardinal Stadium at Farmington Sports Complex in August of 2019.
Farmington's Resident Football Legendby Mark Humphrey | Today at 4:05 a.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Members of Farmington’s 1972-1973 back-to-back Class B State football championship teams including 18 players, six cheerleaders and two coaches were recognized during halftime of a recent football game at Cardinal Stadium.
