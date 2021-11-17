Police Report

FARMINGTON

Skyler Scaife, 21, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 1 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jaqueline Iliff, 53, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 3 in connection with possessing instruments of crime, expired tags.

Anthony Walker, 35, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 3 in connection with possessing instruments of crime, expired tags.

Megan Bachman, 28, of Winslow, was arrested Nov. 3 in connection with shoplifting, $1,000 or less.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Terry Bradley, 68, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dustin Engler, 52, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 6 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Jon Johnson, 57, of West Fork, was cited Nov. 6 in connection with violation of a protection order.

Jennifer Uhl, 55, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jeremy Thompson, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tracie Ekenseair, 45, of Bentonville, was cited Nov. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bonnie Henderson, 32, of Rogers, was cited Nov. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cecil Conley, 63, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

