What's Happening

LINCOLN

Christmas On The Square

The city of Lincoln will sponsor Christmas on the Square, 5:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This year, free chicken dinners will be "to-go." Activities on the square will include Santa Claus, free pony rides, free kettle corn and a petting zoo.

FARMINGTON

Parade & Holiday Market

Farmington Christmas Parade & Holiday Market will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. The holiday market will be 2-5 p.m., next to Farmington Public Library, and the parade begins at 6 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

State Park Public Meeting

Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Heritage and Tourism, will have a meeting to update the public on the state park's archives facility at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 in the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Christmas Parade

The city of Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have a Cocoa Crawl from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 in downtown Prairie Grove, followed by the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.