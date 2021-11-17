Wolves End Season In Playoffs

3A-1 Football Standings Regular Season

Rank^Team^Overall^Conf^PF^PA

1.^Charleston^10-0^7-0^435^133

2.^Hackett^8-2^5-2^422^279

3.^Cedarville^8-2^5-2^302^186

4.^Lincoln^3-7^3-4^221^392

5.^West Fork^3-7^2-4^223^286

6.^Lavaca^5-5^3-4^314^307

7.^Greenland^3-7^1-6^190^370

8.^Mansfield^2-7^1-6^150^277

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's 2021 football season ended where the Wolves wanted but not the way they wanted with a 41-7 loss to Newport.

Despite having a gamble backfire on the opening kickoff, which Newport's Brendon Curry ran back 48 yards for a touchdown just seven seconds into the game, and living dangerously in its passing game, Lincoln stayed in the contest for much of the first half.

Another omen manifested on the Wolves' opening offensive series with a throw into triple coverage nearly resulting in a potential interception return for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. It didn't happen on that play, but on third down, Newport did pick off an underthrown pass and returned the ball 14 yards to the Wolves' 27.

Lincoln made a defensive stand forcing a turnover on downs and got the ball back at its own 21, but Newport's senior middle linebacker Antwan Hardaway Jr. (6-2, 190) batted down a risky screen pass. Later Lincoln twice fell victim to a 'pick six' as Hardaway returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns.

His defensed pass and an intentional grounding penalty forced Lincoln to punt out of the shadow of its own goal line and the Greyhounds put on a rush. Lincoln punter Drew Moore got the kick off but it went out-of-bounds setting up a short field for the Greyhounds.

Newport scored six plays later with Christian Crite hauling in a 14-yard pass from Dylan Braxton. With Jeremy Jarett's kick tacked on, Newport led 14-0 at the 7:16 mark of the first quarter.

Curry dropped an interception on Lincoln's next series but Ja Darius Reed held on to an interception two plays later inside the 10, and the Wolves turned the ball over.

Lincoln Morphis broke up a pass for the Wolves nearly coming away with a pick on third-and-eight which led to a Newport punt.

In the second quarter, Lincoln mounted a 12-play excursion into Newport territory but came away empty after reaching the 25 with an incomplete pass on fourth down that was almost intercepted.

Lincoln thwarted a Newport drive with sophomore Jace Birkes intercepting a Greyhound pass at the Wolves' 19 and running the ball back to the 40. Unfortunately for the Wolves, on the next series Hardaway made the first of his two defensive touchdowns by running 60 yards with an interception to the house with 3:59 left in the second period.

The Wolves went three-and-out on their next series and pinned Newport's offense deep with a good punt by Moore and an unsportsmanlike penalty but the defense which played well up to that juncture allowed an 8-play, 90-yard drive capped by Isiah Kendall's 15-yard pass from Braxton that put the Wolves in a 28-0 hole.

Newport continued to get their hands on Lincoln passes. Curry had a bead on the ball but Lincoln receiver Rafael Regaldo prevented the interception as the Wolves drove 43 yards to close out the first half. Moore had a pass dropped in the end zone which would have put Lincoln on the scoreboard. He completed a pass on fourth down, but it was well short of a first down and Lincoln trailed 28-0 at halftime.

Lincoln's first series of the third quarter ended on an interception and the Wolves stopped a Greyhound foray into their territory. Nick Martinez batted a pass down while rushing the quarterback and A.J. Garner deflected a fourth down pass in the end zone killing the drive.

However, two plays later, Hardaway returned another interception 32 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point kick sailed wide left, sparing the Wolves a running clock.

Lincoln turned the ball over on downs on four straight plays and this time Newport would get the 35-point margin necessary to activate a running clock. Jamarriel Balentine broke a 19-yard run to daylight and with the P.A.T. kick good Newport led 41-0 with 4:34 to play in the third.

The Wolves then marched 70 yards in 10 plays to erase the goose egg. Kale Jones' 12-yard carry began the drive and it ended with Moore throwing complete to Kellar Price on third-and-seven from the Newport 43. Price caught the ball at the 33 with a defender directly behind him and three more around him. He didn't wait to be tackled and spun free outrunning all four Greyhounds for a touchdown. T. Vang kicked the extra-point reducing the deficit to 41-7 with 8:50 on a running clock.

Lincoln's Reed Mendoza became the first head football coach in school history to guide the Wolves into the playoffs in consecutive years. Mendoza, along with former Lincoln coaches Brad Harris (2011, 2013) and Don Harrison (2015, 2018), represent the only three coaches who successfully guided the Wolves into the playoffs more than once.

Newport improved to 6-4 with the win while Lincoln finished its season at 3-8.

On a side note, the game featured Lincoln assistant coach Tyler Asher returning to his alma mater. Asher played high school football when current Newport head coach Mark Hindsley served as defensive coordinator in 2013-2014.

Newport 41, Lincoln 7

Lincoln^--^0^0^0^7^--^7

Newport^--^14^14^13^0^--^41

First Quarter

Newport -- Brendon Curry 48-yard kickoff return (Jeremy Jarett kick), 11:53.

Newport -- Christian Crite 13-yard pass from Dylan Braxton (Jeremy Jarett kick), 7:16.

Second Quarter

Newport -- Antwan Hardaway Jr. 60-yard interception return (Jeremy Jarett kick), 3:59.

Newport -- Isiah Kendall 15-yard pass from Dylan Braxton (Jeremy Jarett kick), 1:15.

Third Quarter

Newport -- Antwan Hardaway Jr. 32-yard interception return (kick failed), 5:43.

Newport -- Jamarriel Balentine 19-yard run (Jeremy Jarett kick), 1:15.

Fourth Quarter

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 43-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 8:50.