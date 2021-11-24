Buckle Up For Safe Thanksgiving Travel

Washington County Sheriff's Office is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state to participate in a mobilization to make sure all drivers and passengers use seatbelts during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The moblization is called "Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time."

During this mobilization, law enforcement agencies will be working around the clock to stress to Thanksgiving travelers the importance of seatbelt safety.

The "Buckle Up" campaign is designed to save lives by making sure all drivers and passengers get the message to wear their seat belts. The campaign combines powerful messages about seat belt safety with increased patrolling for all unbuckled motorists.

During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, to 5:59 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, there were 279 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Of these fatalities, 54% were not wearing seatbelts.

Nighttime proved even more deadly, with 52% of weekend crashes occurring at night during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts. Funds that allow the increased patrol are provided through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).