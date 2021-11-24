Dobbs Pours In 30 In Home-Opener

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove closed out the first quarter on a 13-3 run to take a lead they never relinquished in going on to beat Ozark, 56-42, in nonconference girls basketball.

Neither team shot well on Thursday, Nov. 11, but Prairie Grove rode the hot hand of Trinity Dobbs who finished with a game-high 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Dobbs hit a trio of 3-pointers and nearly recorded a double-double by making 8 steals. She was 5-of-5 on free throws.

Ozark claimed an early 12-5 lead on Mosely's free throws, then Dobbs went on a tear over the last 3:20 beginning with a putback. Thirteen seconds later, she took a steal in for a layup and followed that up with another steal and assist to Ella Faulk.

Ozark coach Bret Nagel took a timeout with his lead whittled to 12-11 but he could not stem the tide.

Zoe Hubbs was fouled and sank a pair from the line to push the Lady Tigers ahead, 13-12. An offensive rebound allowed Prairie Grove to reset its half-court offense and Dobbs crashed the offensive glass, putting in a miss. Carter Crane interrupted a string of 10 straight Prairie Grove points only to watch Dobbs answer at the other end with a trifecta, and the Lady Tigers took an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Ozark went ice cold in the second, managing only two free throws for the entire quarter. Meanwhile, Prairie Grove put 16 points up, including a pair of technical foul shots by Lexi Henry. Faulk hit a 15-footer and Henry sank a three from the wing as Prairie Grove doubled the score on Ozark at halftime, 34-17.

Senior Abby Preston, seeing her first action in two years, caused a turnover with a deflection which Dobbs turned into a steal and layup.

""It feels great, it's just such a blessing. I've been able to move a lot better so I'm so excited to start the season," Preston said. "Individually I definitely want to drive to the goal more and I want to make sure I maintain my defensive [assignment] and as far as being a good defensive player and as a team I'd love just to see us be as one and just take it all the way and go to state."

Ozark shot just 24 percent from the field and 18 percent from 3-point range. They weren't very good at the free-throw line either, managing 53 percent. The Lady Tigers didn't exactly light it up, making 26 percent from the field and 19 percent beyond the 3-point arc and 56 percent at the foul line.

Preston expanded her role this year. As FCA president she's been doing pregame prayers at Tiger home football games.

"That has definitely been an amazing opportunity for me. I've been able to kind of step out of my comfort zone and just share the word with everyone else," Preston said.

Abby typically prays for protection of players, spectators and everyone involved and in attendance and that all will enjoy the football games. The greatest thing she's enjoying right now in her life and in her senior year is the community.

"Just Prairie Grove as a whole, the people, the church, every one just coming together as one. It's evident everywhere," Preston said.

Prairie Grove held a 46-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud subbed Dobbs out, then realized she was three points away from a 30-point outing so he reinserted her and she promptly drained a trifecta, much to the delight of the hometown Lady Tiger fans.

Rayleigh Bartholomew put the icing on the cake with a breakaway steal and layup to make the final, 56-32.

Prairie Grove 56, Ozark 42

Ozark^15^2^8^7^--^42

Prairie Grove^18^16^12^10^--^56

Prairie Grove (1-0): Trinity Dobbs 11-21 5-5 30, Lexi Henry 2-13 4-4 10, Zoe Hubbs 1-4 6-8 8, Ella Faulk 3-8 0-1 6, Rayleigh Bartholomew 1-5 0-0 2, Torie Price 0-4 0-9 0, Charity Stearman 0-4 0-0 0, Abby Preston 0-5 0-0 0, Kenleigh Elder 0-4 0-0 0, Olivia Kestner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-70 15-27 56.

Ozark (0-1): Carter Crane 6 2-2 16, Jaci Bonds 2 2-2 6, Autumn Joy 1 3-6 5, Kenzie Powell 1 0-0 3, Anna Woolsey 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-10 32.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 5-26 (Dobbs 3-9, Henry 2-5, Stearman 0-1, Faulk 0-2, Bartholomew 0-2, Price 0-3, Preston 0-4), Ozark 3 (Crane 2, Powell).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 31 (Price 5), Ozark 38. Assists -- Prairie Grove 11 (Dobbs 4), Ozark 7. Steals -- Prairie Grove 20 (Dobbs 8), Ozark 5. Blocks -- Prairie Grove 1 (Elder), Ozark 1. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 11.