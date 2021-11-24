Families Celebrate Sports Together

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Brothers Lance Buckman, eighth grade (left), and John King, senior, both play football at different levels in the Prairie Grove program. Lance plays on the line for the junior high team while John plays guard on offense and switches to defensive end this season after playing linebacker last year.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Brothers Lance Buckman, eighth grade (left), and John King, senior, both play football at different levels in the Prairie Grove program. Lance plays on the line for the junior high team while John plays guard on offense and switches to defensive end this season after playing linebacker last year.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Brothers Lance Buckman, eighth grade (left), and John King, senior, both play football at different levels in the Prairie Grove program. Lance plays on the line for the junior high team while John plays guard on offense and switches to defensive end this season after playing linebacker last year.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head volleyball coach Greg Pair (right) poses with his son, Wyatt Pair, a growing seventh grader who plays wide receiver and cornerback standing 4 feet 11 inches and checking in at 78.2 pounds. Greg Pair served as an assistant football coach before taking over the volleyball program at Farmington in 2020.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head volleyball coach Greg Pair (right) poses with his son, Wyatt Pair, a growing seventh grader who plays wide receiver and cornerback standing 4 feet 11 inches and checking in at 78.2 pounds. Greg Pair served as an assistant football coach before taking over the volleyball program at Farmington in 2020.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head volleyball coach Greg Pair (right) poses with his son, Wyatt Pair, a growing seventh grader who plays wide receiver and cornerback standing 4 feet 11 inches and checking in at 78.2 pounds. Greg Pair served as an assistant football coach before taking over the volleyball program at Farmington in 2020.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

First year Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge and his family (from left), son, Jack, 14; Coach Eldridge; wife, Audrey; son, Tripp, 7; and son, Max, 12, got their first introduction to the intense football rivalry with Prairie Grove last leek.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

First year Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge and his family (from left), son, Jack, 14; Coach Eldridge; wife, Audrey; son, Tripp, 7; and son, Max, 12, got their first introduction to the intense football rivalry with Prairie Grove last leek.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

First year Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge and his family (from left), son, Jack, 14; Coach Eldridge; wife, Audrey; son, Tripp, 7; and son, Max, 12, got their first introduction to the intense football rivalry with Prairie Grove last leek.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington parents Chuck Johnson (left) and Lisa Johnson (right) flank their four children (from left), Akin (No. 83, 5 feet 7 inches, 112 pounds), an eighth grade wide receiver; Anna, a senior cheerleader for the Cardinal football and basketball teams; Asa (No. 60, 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds) who plays defensive tackle and left guard for the Cardinals as a sixth-grader; and Asher (No. 7, 4 feet 2 inches, 65 pounds), who plays runningback at the flag football level as a second grader.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington parents Chuck Johnson (left) and Lisa Johnson (right) flank their four children (from left), Akin (No. 83, 5 feet 7 inches, 112 pounds), an eighth grade wide receiver; Anna, a senior cheerleader for the Cardinal football and basketball teams; Asa (No. 60, 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds) who plays defensive tackle and left guard for the Cardinals as a sixth-grader; and Asher (No. 7, 4 feet 2 inches, 65 pounds), who plays runningback at the flag football level as a second grader.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington parents Chuck Johnson (left) and Lisa Johnson (right) flank their four children (from left), Akin (No. 83, 5 feet 7 inches, 112 pounds), an eighth grade wide receiver; Anna, a senior cheerleader for the Cardinal football and basketball teams; Asa (No. 60, 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds) who plays defensive tackle and left guard for the Cardinals as a sixth-grader; and Asher (No. 7, 4 feet 2 inches, 65 pounds), who plays runningback at the flag football level as a second grader.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington parents Kristen Schmitt (left) and Steven Schmitt (right) flank their three sons (from left), Mason (No. 42, 4 feet 10 inches, 95 pounds) who plays linebacker and tight end for the pee wee team, Zane (No. 27, 5 feet 11 inches, 175 pounds) who plays linebacker and tight end for the Junior Cardinals as a ninth-grader; and Crosby (No. 33, 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds), who plays runningback and linebacker for the seventh grade team.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington parents Kristen Schmitt (left) and Steven Schmitt (right) flank their three sons (from left), Mason (No. 42, 4 feet 10 inches, 95 pounds) who plays linebacker and tight end for the pee wee team, Zane (No. 27, 5 feet 11 inches, 175 pounds) who plays linebacker and tight end for the Junior Cardinals as a ninth-grader; and Crosby (No. 33, 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds), who plays runningback and linebacker for the seventh grade team.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington parents Kristen Schmitt (left) and Steven Schmitt (right) flank their three sons (from left), Mason (No. 42, 4 feet 10 inches, 95 pounds) who plays linebacker and tight end for the pee wee team, Zane (No. 27, 5 feet 11 inches, 175 pounds) who plays linebacker and tight end for the Junior Cardinals as a ninth-grader; and Crosby (No. 33, 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds), who plays runningback and linebacker for the seventh grade team.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Carman Higgins (left) ranks right up there among the most dedicated "Tiger Football Moms" in support of her son, Paytin Higgins (5 feet 10, 145 pounds), one of the fastest players on the Prairie Grove varsity who poses a threat as a running quarterback who can also pass, punt and kick efficiently and effectively.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Carman Higgins (left) ranks right up there among the most dedicated "Tiger Football Moms" in support of her son, Paytin Higgins (5 feet 10, 145 pounds), one of the fastest players on the Prairie Grove varsity who poses a threat as a running quarterback who can also pass, punt and kick efficiently and effectively.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Carman Higgins (left) ranks right up there among the most dedicated "Tiger Football Moms" in support of her son, Paytin Higgins (5 feet 10, 145 pounds), one of the fastest players on the Prairie Grove varsity who poses a threat as a running quarterback who can also pass, punt and kick efficiently and effectively.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington junior, Kadyn Hester, 17, enjoys support from her dad, Brian Hester while competing with the Lady Cardinal volleyball team. Kadyn brims with tremendous potential within her 6-feet-1 frame that coach Greg Pair intends to tap into plus the middle hitter has a quality that can't be coached, height.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington junior, Kadyn Hester, 17, enjoys support from her dad, Brian Hester while competing with the Lady Cardinal volleyball team. Kadyn brims with tremendous potential within her 6-feet-1 frame that coach Greg Pair intends to tap into plus the middle hitter has a quality that can't be coached, height.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington junior, Kadyn Hester, 17, enjoys support from her dad, Brian Hester while competing with the Lady Cardinal volleyball team. Kadyn brims with tremendous potential within her 6-feet-1 frame that coach Greg Pair intends to tap into plus the middle hitter has a quality that can't be coached, height.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Little sister Braylynn Riddle, 6 (left), cheered on her big sister, Skyler Riddle, a member of Farmington's junior varsity volleyball team on Thursday, Sept. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Little sister Braylynn Riddle, 6 (left), cheered on her big sister, Skyler Riddle, a member of Farmington's junior varsity volleyball team on Thursday, Sept. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Little sister Braylynn Riddle, 6 (left), cheered on her big sister, Skyler Riddle, a member of Farmington's junior varsity volleyball team on Thursday, Sept. 16.