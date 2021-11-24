Farmington Boys Establish Tempo

FARMINGTON -- Farmington got the tempo it wanted in the first half, leading 47-40, then tightened up its defense to gain separation in the second half while beating CAC 84-61.

The Nov. 8 contest at the Lamar Classic saw the Cardinals jump out to a 27-16 first quarter lead before getting out-scored 24-20 in the second. Central Arkansas Christian powered its offense through Steven Massey, a 6-3, 215 pound senior, who scored all 11 of his points in the first half as did Tyler Williams who finished with five.

Farmington coach Johnny Taylor set about to rectify that at halftime and the Cardinals responded by holding CAC to 21 second half points to pull away.

Super sophomore Layne Taylor, the coach's son, lit up CAC for 37 points and pulled a double-double with 10 rebounds in addition to handing out seven assists. The key for Farmington generally revolves around finding a second scoring option to take advantage of opponents who focus on trying to cut off paths to the basket for the slashing point-guard.

The problem with scouting reports from the game before is that they often deceive opponents because the Cardinals tend to find the guy with the hot hand on game day.

On this night senior Logan Burch nailed five threes. Burch was 5-for-10, shooting a sizzling 50 percent clip from downtown. Twelve of his 15 points came in the second half. He buried a trio of treys in the fourth.

"We felt like he opened the game up with his ability to make open shots," said Farmington Johnny Taylor.

Mateo Carbonel played his usual "helter-skelter" lockdown defense while scoring 10 points and just missing a double-double with 9 rebounds.

"Mateo Carbonel so far has been such a bright spot defensively. He's just still flying around and disrupting our opponents offensively," Johnny Taylor said.

Jaeden Newsom contributed 8 points off the bench and four Farmington players created turnovers by drawing charges.

CAC 5-7 senior guard Andrew Haughaboo hit five treys and led his team with 17 points with Sam Maddox adding 14.

Farmington 84, CAC 61

CAC^16^24^14^7^--^61

Farmington^27^20^25^12^--^84

Farmington (1-0): Layne Taylor 15 5-7 37, Logan Burch 5 0-0 15, Mateo Carbonel 5 0-0 10, Jaeden Newsom 2 3-4 8, Caleb Blakely 3 2-4 8, Nathan Monroe 2 0-0 4, Carson Dearing 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 10-15 84.

CAC (0-1): Andrew Haughaboo 6 0-0 17, Sam Maddox 5 0-0 14, Steven Massey 3 5-6 11, Caleb Cook 3 0-0 6, Logan Baxter 2 0-0 6, Tyler Williams 1 3-4 5, Webb Watson 1 0-0 2, Jackson Morse 0 0-1 0, Joseph Beranek 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 8-12 61.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Burch 5, Layne Taylor 2, Newsom), CAC 11 (Haughaboo 5, Maddox 4, Baxter 2).