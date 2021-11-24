Lady Panthers Hold Off PG In Duel At The Dome

WEST FORK -- Prairie Grove began the girls basketball season by splitting its games at West Fork's Duel at the Dome tournament in early November.

Siloam Springs 53, Prairie Grove 40

Prairie Grove's offense disappeared into thin air at the most inopportune time.

After scoring the first two points of the fourth quarter to grab a 40-37 lead, Siloam Springs ended the game on a 16-0 run to take a 53-40 nonconference win in West Fork's Duel at the Dome girls basketball tournament.

Prairie Grove grabbed an early 5-2 lead but Mimo Jacklik's three from the wing evened the score and a cross-court pass found Anna Wleklinski open for her only points of the contest which put the Lady Panthers in front, 8-5, after back-to-back 3-pointers. Prairie Grove had a chance to pull within a point or tie but turned the ball over and Brooke Smith took a steal into the front-court, then stopped and drained another 3-pointer giving Siloam Springs a 13-7 cushion. Siloam Springs led 19-10 after the first quarter.

Smith's layup ahead of the pack gave the Lady Panthers a 27-19 lead but Prairie Grove cut that to six trailing 27-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter Prairie Grove out-scored Siloam Springs 17-10 to go up 38-37 before falling apart offensively down the stretch.

Trinity Dobbs was the solitary Lady Tiger in double figures with 12 points. She didn't get many looks at the basket against the Lady Panthers' defense.

Smith led Siloam Springs with 17 points while Reina Tiefel had 13

Siloam Springs 53, Prairie Grove 40

Siloam Springs^19^8^10^16^--^53

Prairie Grove^10^11^17^2^--^40

Prairie Grove (1-1): Trinity Dobbs 4-10 3-4 12, Kenleigh Elder 4-8 0-0 8, Ella Faulk 3-6 0-0 6, Lexi Henry 2-7 2-2 6, Torie Price 0-4 0-0 0, Charity Stearman 1-1 0-0 3, Olivia Kestner 1-2 0-0 2, Abby Preston 0-2 0-0 0, Zoe Hubbs 0-3 0-0 0, Rayleigh Bartholomew 0-1 0-0 0, Elizabeth Stoufer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 5-6 40.

Siloam Springs (2-0): Brooke Smith 17, Reina Tiefel 13, Mimo Jacklik 8, Brooke Ross 6, Emily Keehn 4, Anna Wleklinski 3, Cailee Johnson 2.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 3-17 (Stearman 1-1, Dobbs 1-3, Price 1-5, Bartholomew 0-1, Faulk 0-2, Preston 0-2, Henry 0-3).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 19 (Kestner 5), Siloam Springs 31 (Ross 9). Assists -- Prairie Grove 7 (Faulk 3), Siloam Springs 13 (Smith 5). Steals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Bartholomew 2, Faulk 2), Siloam Springs 12 (Smith 5). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 0, Siloam Springs 0. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 16.

Prairie Grove 69, Greenland 36

Prairie Grove outperformed Greenland in every category except blocked shots on the way to securing a season-opening, 69-36, nonconference girls basketball win at West Fork in the Duel at the Dome on Nov. 8.

Greenland got 13 points and 8 blocked shots from Heidi Rust who had a pair of blocks early although she couldn't prevent the Lady Tigers from establishing a 20-8 after the first quarter.

Rust provided a bright spot for the Lady Pirates but the sheer number of players employed by Prairie Grove overwhelmed her and her teammates. Rust erased a Prairie Grove shot as the third quarter got underway only to have Ella Faulk clean up the miss and put it in the hoop for a 28-9 Lady Tiger advantage. Prairie Grove led 39-12 at halftime and 56-25 after three quarters.

A dozen players scored for Prairie Grove which was led by Torie Price with 13 points and Trinity Dobbs with 10 points and 5 assists while Lexi Henry and Halsey Hunt each chipped in 9 points and Faulk had 8.

Prairie Grove 69, Greenland 36

Greenland^8^4^13^11^--^36

Prairie Grove^20^19^17^13^--^69

Prairie Grove (1-0): Torie Price 5-10 2-2 13, Trinity Dobbs 4-12 0-1 10, Lexi Henry 2-9 4-4 9, Halsey Hunt 3-5 0-0 9, Ella Faulk 3-6 2-2 8, Zoe Hubbs 1-5 2-2 4, Abby Preston 1-5 0-0 3, Rayleigh Bartholomew 1-2 1-2 3, Autum Spatz 1-2 0-0 3, Kenleigh Elder 1-1 0-2 2, Olivia Kestner 1-4 0-0 2, Camryn Cash 1-2 0-0 2, Charity Stearman 0-2 0-0 0, Ava Nall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 12-19 69.

Greenland (0-1): Heidi Rust 3-8 7-13 13, Sydney Barton 3-5 0-0 8, Emma Vaughan 3-8 0-0 8, Alexi Cortez 0-0 2-8 2, Mattie Cavanaugh 1-1 0-0 2, Sedona Swinson 0-3 1-3 1. Totals 10-25 10-24 36.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 9-26 (Hunt 3-4, Dobbs 2-3, Spatz 1-2, Price 1-3, Preston 1-3, Henry 1-4, Bartholomew 0-1, Cash 0-1, Stearman 0-2, Faulk 0-3). Greenland 4-11 (Sydney Barton 2-4, Vaughan 2-5, Swinson 0-2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 37 (Dobbs 6, Hubbs 6), Greenland 18 (Rust 7). Assists -- Prairie Grove 13 (Nall 3), Greenland 5 (Cortez 2). Steals -- Prairie Grove 15 (Dobbs 5), Greenland 2 (Cavanaugh, Vaughan). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 1 (Cash), Greenland 8 (Rust 4). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 8, Greenland 26.