Lady Panthers Top Prairie Grove Again

SILOAM SPRINGS -- For the second time in less than 10 days, the Siloam Springs and Prairie Grove girls basketball teams went toe-to-toe for most of four quarters on Thursday, Nov. 18.

And just like the game on Nov. 10 -- at the Duel at the Dome tournament in West Fork -- the Lady Panthers came away with a 13-point win over the Lady Tigers.

Siloam Springs took the lead for good in the third quarter and slowly pulled away for a 52-39 victory inside Panther Arena.

"It was a good ballgame for a long time," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "Give Prairie Grove credit, they made a lot of shots early. They were able to break down our defense off the dribble some, kick it and get pretty good looks off the perimeter, and they were able to make those pretty efficiently in the first half especially. We made a little adjustment middle of the second quarter, which I thought helped. We switched defenses, and were able to get out to their shooters a little bit better. I thought we rebounded a little bit better as well."

Siloam Springs (4-0) led 12-7 in the first quarter, but Prairie Grove went on a 14-2 run to take a 21-14 lead midway through the second quarter.

Lexi Henry hit a 3-pointer and Trinity Dobbs hit two straight treys in that stretch for the Lady Tigers (3-2), who twice held seven-point leads in the first half.

Siloam Springs countered by switching out of its 3-2 zone defense to a matchup zone look. The defensive change also gave some life to the offense as Brooke Smith converted a three-point play and Brooke Ross hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key to give the Lady Panthers an 8-0 run and a 25-24 lead.

Olivia Kestner scored inside to give Prairie Grove a 26-25 lead at halftime.

Smith's driving back gave the Lady Panthers the lead for good to start the second half and Siloam Springs led 34-26 after Ross hit two free throws, Emily Keehn scored on a putback and Reina Tiefel connected with a 3-pointer in the corner.

"I thought that was good," Rippy said of Tiefel's 3-pointer. "She's been struggling maybe with her confidence after the game the other night. It was good to see her make a couple plays down the stretch. Hopefully that will give her a lift. She can almost be a secret weapon for us because you've got to guard some of those other ones, and she can really make a difference for us when she's playing well."

Faith Ellis and Keehn added baskets as Siloam Springs took a 38-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Torie Price cut the Siloam Springs lead to 40-35 after hitting a 3-pointer and then scoring off a turnover early in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tigers could get no closer.

Mimo Jacklik answered with a 3-pointer for Siloam Springs and Tiefel had a driving layup for a 45-35 lead. Henry and Price scored two straight for Prairie Grove to get back within 45-39, but the Lady Panthers finished the game on a 7-0 run.

"It's a good game between me and Tim and our teams," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud. "We competed. We just make too many mistakes at critical times, cut it, I think, to four or five there and missed some shots, gave them some easy layups. Kids played hard. We've just got to learn we can't do the bad mistakes, not blocking out, not knowing who you're guarding and costly turnovers."

Dobbs led Prairie Grove with 14 points, while Henry had nine and Price eight.

Ross scored 17 points to lead Siloam Springs despite a little injury scare in the second half. Ross went to the floor with pain in her knee but later returned and didn't seem to have any issues.

Tiefel added eight points for the Lady Panthers, while Jacklik had seven. Smith, Ellis and Keehn each scored six with Anna Wleklinski scoring two.

Siloam Springs 52, Prairie Grove 39

Prairie Grove^10^16^4^9^--^39

Siloam Springs^12^13^13^14^--^52

Prairie Grove (3-2): Dobbs 14, Henry 9, Price 8, Faulk 5, Kestner 2, Hubbs 1.

Siloam Springs (4-0): Ross 17, Tiefel 8, Jacklik 7, Smith 6, Ellis 6, Keehn 6, Wleklinski 2.