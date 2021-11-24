Lincoln Girls Win At Home

LINCOLN -- Thaden appeared poised to make a run when Lincoln's sticky defense created a turnover that led to a technical foul and four straight points for the Lady Wolves.

Lincoln defeated Thaden, 60-42, in nonconference girls basketball action on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Wolfpack Arena but there were some tense moments before the Lady Wolves pulled away.

Ella Wise hit six 3-pointers for Thaden and led all scorers with 25 points. She started to find her groove in the third quarter and knocked down a pair of treys, the second coming off a screen that reduced Lincoln's lead to 35-26 with 3:16 left in the third.

Lincoln's defense began to take its toll with constant pressure on the ball and Wise launched a 5-foot airball. At the 1:52 mark, Lincoln's Alexandra Torres got her hand on the ball, forcing a jump ball.

Frustrated, Thaden's Brin Rehobson drew a technical foul. A. Torres sank both technical shots and on the change of possession, Lincoln worked the ball into Kaylin Osnes whose layup in traffic made it 39-26.

Thaden got an old-fashioned 3-point play from Rehobson to cut Lincoln's lead to 39-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Lincoln had an answer with Katie Jones heating up from the left corner for consecutive trifectas, the second of which came with Torres clearing a defensive rebound and directing her for the spot-up three.

Jones added a layup off a lead pass, then Tabor Lewis beat her defender off the dribble for a layup. Jones swiped a Thaden outlet pass and returned the favor, feeding Torres for a layup and midway through the fourth the Lady Wolves had all but put the game away with a 12-0 run leading by 20, at 51-31.

"Katie Jones, she's a senior, she went off. I think she's finally decided it's her senior year, 'I'm going to go off. Why not?' Don't hold anything back and we've been talking about it. She's got to step up and be the leader all the time," said Lincoln coach Emilianne Cox.

Wise finally got a three look and hit to make it 58-41 at the 1:10 mark, but Lincoln made getting off a shot difficult, as illustrated by Osnes' block of a Wise 3-point attempt at the buzzer with the Lady Wolves winning 60-42.

Thaden coach Sarah Sagely has known Cox for a long time and said the Bentonville school is developing a relationship with Lincoln, hoping an annual nonconference series works out.

"I liked how we played hard. I thought we played hard the entire game. We definitely need to work on finishing and defense. Defense was a deal-breaker tonight," Sagely said.

Lincoln 60, Thaden 42

Thaden^9^7^15^11 -- 42

Lincoln^11^16^12^21 -- 60

Lincoln (1-2): Katie Jones 7 0-0 17, Lily Riherd 5 0-0 13, Alexandra Torres 4 4-8 12, Kaylin Osnes 3 1-2 7, Tabor Lewis 2 1-2 5, Saylor Stidham 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 7-8 60.

Thaden: Ella Wise 9 3-4 25, Brin Brehobson 5 5-9 14, Olivia Deschamps 1 1-2 3, Laura Bailey 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 9-16 42.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 6 (Jones 3, Riherd 3), Thaden (Wise 6).