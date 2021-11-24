Lincoln Honors Veterans

LINCOLN -- Drawing up a half-court defense on a clipboard isn't the only game-plan Lincoln head girls basketball coach Emilianne Cox has come up with recently.

All good coaches know sometimes it's beneficial to take things out of an opponent's playbook, and when Cox found out in advance of Lincoln's Friday night basketball games at Huntsville that the Eagles planned a ceremony honoring their local U.S. military veterans in Madison County, she thought why not do the same thing at a Lincoln home game?

"I asked how it came about and it kind of really touched home for all of us. My dad [John Slamons] served in the Army and so did my assistant coach, Michelle Lumsargis, so it really just hit home for us to be a part of it, and our head coach for the boys basketball team, Tim Rich, he was in the Navy so it's kind of really personal. It just hit home for all of us," Cox said.

Veteran Stories

Slamons was deployed to Iraq when Cox was born so he didn't see his daughter until she was 11 days old. Cox created a series of questions to develop a veteran's biography that could be presented during the ceremony.

Slamons attained the rank of Sergeant with an E-5 classification. Among his deployments and duty stations were Iraq, Kuwait, and Fort Eustis, Virg. The type of work he performed centered around Psychological Operations/Search and Rescue.

His motivation to join the military came after he dropped out of college facing in his words, "no future, no motivation, [and] no discipline." He found bootcamp very rough at first, being out of shape, and had to get used to being on his own. Slamons earned a Bronze Star for Valor, three oak clusters of Army Commendation medals (15 total), and a Gulf War Service Medal.

One day while standing in line at the mobile PX, Slamons stood behind a huge man, General Norman Schwartzkoff, also known as 'Stormin' Norman,' the commander of the Desert Storm Operation.

"We talked about things for about 15 minutes," Slamons stated in his profile.

He tells a funny story that could only happen in the military about following a captain in the 3rd Armored Calvary Unit that had a white stetson hat, and two 6-shot silver colored pistols on his waist with pearl colored handles.

"After 30 minutes of 'follow the idiot,' he turned left and I turned right," Slamons said.

Slamons continues to draw from his military experience on a daily basis.

"It affects every hour, every minute of every day. My training, discipline skills, dealing with people, defensive skills and protective skills benefit me every day," Slamons stated in his profile.

Rich enlisted in the Navy right after "Operation Urgent Fury" that upstaged a Communist coup in the island nation of Grenada in 1983 and got out right before the First Gulf War in 1991. Rich served on several ships, mostly small frigates that he believes likely have all since been decommissioned. Rich's duty post was taking care of storerooms.

"We did a lot of Nancy Reagan's 'Just Say No to Drugs' operations in the Caribbean carrying around the Coast Guard," Rich said.

Principles Of Freedom

Cox, who also serves as assistant principal at Lincoln High School, perceived an opportunity to teach students not to take for granted all the freedoms Americans exercise while attending a basketball game.

Rights such as "Peaceable Assembly," allow players, coaches, trainers, managers, referees, score-keepers, spectators, law enforcement and the press to gather together lawfully within Wolfpack Arena.

Freedom of Speech empowers coaches to use a variety of tones and deliveries to fulfill their duties and manage the athletic contest and also permits fans of opposing teams to cheer.

The Right to Petition Government for a Redress of Grievances frequently comes into play with coaches and team captains petitioning referees about enforcement of the rules of the game.

Cox knows those rights aren't won and lost on the basketball court. As the daughter of a Gulf War veteran, she's keenly aware it's the U.S. military that's paid the price to uphold those freedoms Americans cherish.

Selecting A Speech

"So we decided to figure out what Veteran's Day speech we wanted to come up with and they actually helped me find it, the two juniors did," Cox said.

Junior girls basketball players Lily Riherd and Tabor Lewis participated in the halftime ceremony with each taking turns reading part of the script which stated:

"On the 11th hour ... of the 11th day ... of the 11th month ... the fighting of World War I ended in 1918.

Due to the conclusion of 'the War to end all wars,' Nov. 11 became a universally recognized day of celebration.

So, today we honor all of our veterans ... who unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom.

Those men and women were ordinary people ... until they heard the call of duty and answered it. They left their families ... their homes ... and their lives ... not for recognition or fame or even the honor we bestow upon them today. They fought to protect our country ... to maintain our way of life.

As we honor or veterans and remember their great deeds, let us also salute those who are currently fighting for our freedom.

So, now is the time to not only honor those who have fought or are fighting for our freedom ... it is also the time for each of us to take part in protecting it.

The defense of freedom is not just for those in the military; each of us shares that duty and that responsibility.

We don't have to join the army or the navy or any other organization of defense to actively defend our way of life. We can protect our freedom simply by maintaining it here in America.

Veteran's Day isn't just for veterans -- it's a day for all Americans. It's a day to remember why they were fighting and a day for all of us to begin our journey of protecting our freedom and the freedom of many future generations."