Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Justin King, 23, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

William Pitts, 24, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dustin Engler, 52, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 9 in connection with felony domestic battery in the third degree.

Marshall Oubre, 20, of Texarkana, Texas, was arrested Nov. 5 in connection with minor in possession, public intoxication, open container.

Alec Stewart, 20, of Fouke, was arrested Nov. 5 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit, minor in possession, speeding, careless driving and open container.

Tracy Pruitt, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 12 in connection with DWI, third, driving on suspended license for DWI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Marcus McCann, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 13 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit, resisting arrest, noise ordinance violation.

Michael Wadley, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Madison Oglesby, 23, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eric Gunter, 42, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.