Prairie Grove Band Honors First Responders

HUNTSVILLE -- On a cold, rainy night in mid-October, the hometown Huntsville crowd stood, disregarding whether their seats got wet, and vigorously cheered their opponents' marching band after a halftime performance.

Their reaction generated by a literal moving tribute to the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans involved Prairie Grove's marching band moving around the football field in front of a backdrop of memorial crosses signifying the price American soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen have paid to uphold freedom in this nation.

Assistant band director Michael Ferguson took notice of Huntsville's acknowledgement of the march and its significance.

"Yeah, I was real happy with the response we had over there. Rarely up here do we get rude, negative responses, that's kind of old days," Ferguson said.

Offhand he can't think of an away game where the Tiger marching band performed where the crowd was negative. When Ferguson was growing up, that was a little more common, but he's thankful not to experience those things this season.

"Nowadays, almost at every stadium at least in Northwest Arkansas, they've very kind and very complimentary, so yeah it's went real well," said Ferguson, now in his eighth year at Prairie Grove.

The PA announcers introduce the marching band and provide background details for spectators.

"It's not easily recognizable watching the show so it needs a little explanation. We've had a good time working on it and it's challenged the kids a lot," Ferguson said.

Ferguson said it's a show that's supposed to depict the individual and collective efforts of not only the U.S. military deployed in foreign lands but also those actively working on the home front to maintain liberties Americans cherish.

"We don't have a lot of the guard to help in telling the story but it's soldiers, first responders, those who have sacrificed for us," he said.

Ferguson describes the first movement as pretty chaotic, kind of the sounds of war and battle.

The second movement, it's almost like a funeral, a memorial service, with a hymn strategically inserted.

The last movement is also kind of chaotic, according to Ferguson, a theme he explains as "post [trauma] maybe those didn't die, but were injured [or affected], kind of post-battle stresses."

The show gives band member Jason Coyle a means to honor his father who was deployed while serving in the U.S. Marines and reveals how families of veterans participate in bearing the inner, emotional scars of engaging in warfare.

"I feel like the crosses represent the fallen soldiers. My dad, when he left the military he ended up with PTSD. He's not the same. He's never comfortable talking about it. He was like one of the fallen ones. He never came back the same," Coyle said.

Emma Garfield plays trumpet and senior Lisa Coyle also plays trumpet in the march. Both said they enjoyed performing even in the rain.

Junior Brandon Johnson plays trumpet. His stepmom, Kimberly Patterson, served in the Army Reserve six years.

"I feel like I'm honoring them, showing my support for what they have done," Johnson said.

Senior Corbin Shelton plays trombone. His grandfather, Richard Royal, served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

"It's fun. I respect this march mainly because of the meaning behind it. It's just respectful for soldiers and everybody in all branches of the military," Shelton said.

The band began working on the march in mid-August and each week's performance was geared as a live dress rehearsal, all leading up to a statewide marching band competition at Little Rock in early November.

By late October, during a halftime performance at home, Ferguson realized progress.

"We're finally just about finished putting it together ... We get a little bit more on the field each week. We have two sets left and lots of polishing before we get to Little Rock," Ferguson said.

The marching band competed on a Saturday at Siloam Springs and Ferguson was confident although he admitted the act was not quite finished.

"All the schools are being challenged by the fact that we didn't do anything last year. Our marching bands were so restricted last year that those that are second-year players, they really have never marched so having the band, we're learning to march this year. Normally, it's just your freshmen, but this year freshmen and sophomores are brand new too," Ferguson said.

At Little Rock on Nov. 2 Prairie Grove finished 12th in the standings. The patriotic fervor of its "Fields of Valor March" may not have resonated with the judges at the State Capitol, but for band members one of the rewards showed up in mid-October. Although the hometown Eagles trailed Prairie Grove 25-6 in conference football action and would eventually lose by a 32-6 score, the Huntsville crowd showed a real appreciation in its response to the halftime performance on the road at Eagle Stadium.