Red Hot Cardinals Open Season 4-0

FARMINGTON -- Last year the Farmington boys basketball team brought home their first Regional hardware since 2010 and advanced to state, and this year, the Cardinals quickly implemented their winning ways.

Bentonville West became the first opponent to fall, 61-53, in a benefit game on Nov. 6, followed by a pair of wins at the Lamar tournament. Farmington knocked off Central Arkansas Christian, 84-61, on Nov. 8 and tourney host Lamar by a 76-39 score on Nov. 9, then returned home to Cardinal Arena to upstage Providence Academy, 72-45, on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The Cardinals racked up 25 points in the first quarter, highlighted by junior Caleb Blakely's breakaway slam dunk off a steal midway through the period, and held the visitors to five points.

Providence performed a lot better, scoring 17 points in the second, but the Cardinals doubled their output, leading 44-22 at halftime.

Sophomore Cameron Chrisman injected himself into the highlights by yanking down an offensive rebound and dishing out an assist to senior Mateo Carbonel who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. On defense Chrisman caused a turnover leading to Blakely's old-fashioned 3-point play and a 49-24 Farmington lead.

The Patriots' Cooper Laney learned the hard way not to underestimate Farmington's sensational sophomore guard Layne Taylor, the coach's son. Playing for the last shot at the end of the period, Layne Taylor tried a three which he knew was off and tracked down his own rebound, getting off a second shot. Cooper fouled him and could only watch as Layne Taylor stepped up to the free-throw line to knock down a pair of foul shots with half a second left in the third, giving the Cardinals a 62-37 lead.

Layne Taylor finished with a game-high 33 points and also collared 7 rebounds while Blakely tossed in 17 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 steals and senior Logan Burch drew five charges.

Preston Green led Providence with 13 points.

Farmington 72, Providence Academy 45

Providence Academy^5^17^15^8^--^45

Farmington^25^19^18^10^--^72

Farmington (4-0): Layne Taylor 11 9-10 33, Caleb Blakely 7 3-3 17, Mateo Carbonel 7 0-0 14, Logan Burch 1 0-0 3, Cameron Chrisman 1 0-0 2, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 2, Noah Farmer 0 1-4 1. Totals 28 13-17 72.

Providence Academy (1-1): Preston Green 6 0-0 13, Isaac Woodward 3 0-0 8, Corban Mora 2 2-2 6, Carter Keen 2 0-0 6, Sam McAlister 1 2-2 4, Iva Kopaleishvili 2 0-0 4, Cooper Laney 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-6 45.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 3 (Layne Taylor 2, Burch), Providence Academy 5 (Woodward 2, Keen 2, Green).