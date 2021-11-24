Tigers Can't Overcome Miscues

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Two fumbles in the fourth quarter and a missed extra-point kick were too much for Prairie Grove to overcome as the Tigers bowed out of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Tigers reached the second-round but got no further after suffering a 24-23 loss to Lamar Friday. The lack of consistent offense showed up in the final game statistics. Prairie Grove was held to 243 yards of total offense and only ran the ball 22 times.

Meanwhile Lamar had four backs with at least 49 yards and ran the ball 75 times for 355 yards with much of that coming during the fourth quarter when the Warriors out-scored Prairie Grove 11-0 to rally from a 23-13 deficit achieved when Prairie Grove senior fullback Coner Whetsell ran 15 yards for a touchdown with 2:16 left in the third quarter. The extra-point kick missed and from that point on the game tilted in Lamar's favor.

The Warriors took the ensuing kickoff and maintained possession for 15 plays gaining 71 yards before kicking a field goal by Jimmy Balmer to narrow the gap to a one-score game at 23-16 with 7:36 remaining. The Warriors converted one fourth down on the drive.

Prairie Grove needed to either run out the clock or score but fumbled and Shayne Hampton recovered for Lamar in Prairie Grove territory at the 42 with the clock showing 7:11. Lamar drove for a touchdown although it took them 10 plays to reach the end zone. They chewed up a lot of clock and when their big fullback, Damien Hendrix (6-0, 205) scored from 4 yards out only 2:35 was left. That score brought the visitors within a point, trailing 23-22 before the extra-point and Lamar went for two and the lead with Hendrix again carrying the ball in.

Landon Semrad returned the kickoff 8 yards before getting shoved out-of-bounds giving the Tigers good starting field position from their own 35 but they fumbled twice in three plays. The first fumble bounced off the field harmlessly at the 39, but the Tigers weren't as fortunate on the second miscue which Lamar recovered and ran out the clock to steal an improbable 24-23 road win at Prairie Grove. The Warriors survived a pair of first half punts that netted 22 yards total.

Prairie Grove took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with Ethan Miller scoring on a 36-yard pass from Paytin Higgins at the 10:17 mark of the first quarter. The Tigers added a second touchdown late in the peiord on Miller's 15-yard run. Paytin Higgins kicked both P.A.T.s and the Tigers led 14-0 with 19 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Lamar answered with an 18-play, 80-yard drive capped by Landon Harrison's 1-yard quarterback sneak. Balmer's kick cut the Tiger lead in half narrowing the score to 14-7 with 4:05 left in the second quarter.

Prairie Grove went three-and-out then punted. Lamar fumbled giving Prairie Grove another opportunity with first-and-10 from the Warrior 31 with 31 seconds to play in the first half. Higgins had two passes dropped inside the red zone and Prairie Grove settled for his school-record 44-yard field goal nine seconds before halftime.

Landon Allen, a kicker born in Russia, held the previous school mark with a 42-yard field goal kicked against Mena on Nov. 11, 2011, also during 4A playoffs. Higgins' kick didn't clear much air but had the distance clearing the cross bar giving him a new school-record and the Tigers a 17-7 halftime lead.

Lamar engineered a 14-play, 74-yard march to start the third quarter and pull within 17-13 on Harrison's second touchdown. The P.A.T. kick missed with four points separating the teams with Prairie Grove leading 17-13.

Prairie Grove quarterbacks senior Camden Patterson and Higgins (4-of-6, 91 yards) combined to complete 5-of-8 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Colin Faulk carried 8 times for 81 yards while Miller gained 33 yards on 4 runs and Whetsell ran the ball 8 times for 36 yards.

Junior tight end Matthew Velasco caught two passes for 46 yards. Miller had one catch for 36 yards and a touchdown and Semrad one for nine yards.

The game marked Prairie Grove's last football contest as a Class 4A school, at least for the next cycle. The Tigers jump up to Class 5A in 2022.

Lamar 24, Prairie Grove 23

Lamar^0^7^6^11^--^24

Prairie Grove^14^3^6^0^--^23

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 36-yard pass from Paytin Higgins (Paytin Higgins kick), 10:17.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 15-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 0:19.

Second Quarter

Lamar -- Landon Harrison 1-yard run (Jimmy Balmer kick), 4:05.

Prairie Grove -- Paytin Higgins 44-yard field goal, 0:09.

Third Quarter

Lamar -- Landon Harrison 1-yard run (kick failed), 5:31.

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 15-yard run (kick failed), 2:16.

Fourth Quarter

Lamar -- Jimmy Balmer 23-yard field goal, 7:36.

Lamar -- Damien Hendrix 4-yard run (Hendrix run), 2:35.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Lamar

First downs^9^31

Total offense^243^361

Rushes-yards^22-145^75-355

Passing yards^98^146

Rush average^6.6^4.7

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^5-8-98-1-0^1-3-6-0-0

Punts-Avg.^2-33.5^2-11

Third down^2-4^10-14

Fourth down^0-0^4-4

Penalties-Yds^1-1^1-5

Turnovers^2^1

Fumbles-lost^2-2^2-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Colin Faulk 8-81, Ethan Miller 4-33, Coner Whetsell 8-36, Conner Hubbs 1-1, Camden Patterson 1-(-6). Totals 22-145. Lamar, Tony Balmer 25-122, Damien Hendrix 14-64, Landon Harrison 12-61, Jarrett Dalton 14-59, Joseph Dalton 10-49. Totals 75-355.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Paytin Higgins 4-6-91-1-0, Camden Patterson 1-2-7-0-0. Totals 5-8-98-1-0. Lamar, Landon Harrison 1-3-6-0-0.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Matthew Velasco 2-46, Ethan Miller 1-36, Landon Semrad 1-9. Totals 4-98. Lamar, Skylar Smith 1-6. Totals 1-6.