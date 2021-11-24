Tigers Win Home-Opener

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove sophomore guard Eric Henderson scored the first of what he hopes will become a 1,000-point career as the Tigers defeated Ozark, 54-36, in nonconference boys basketball action.

The 18-point win opened the boys basketball season for Prairie Grove on Thursday, Nov.11 at Tiger Arena.

Henderson draws from a basic motivation to excel at basketball, "Another day, another opportunity."

"It's feeling good, you know, I'm excited to play out there. I'm ready to be with these guys," Henderson said coming into the season. "I'm just excited, I believe in this team coming through this season and I'm ready for the obstacles and the ups and downs."

Henderson sank back-to-back treys following an Evan Foster putback to fuel a 28-4 Tiger run that transformed an early 5-2 deficit into a 30-9 Prairie Grove lead when Cole Cash hit a three with 2:40 left in the first half.

Henderson scored 13 points during the run including an old fashioned 3-point play using a stutter step to get into the lane his floater went in and he added the free-throw. Austin Henry also made consecutive 3-pointers during the spree and Cash knocked down a pair of 15-feet jumpers.

Henderson won't define his favorite move, parrying the question by saying, "I don't know, I got too many."

He likes professional basketball stars, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat, among a lot of players.

His favorite coach to watch compete during a basketball game is Razorbacks' head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman.

"I love watching him. He's loud and he's just great," Henderson said.

Henderson answered a 3-point shot by Ozark's Kayden McAnally, who finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and a pair of assists, by nailing a trifecta of his own from the left corner.

Prairie Grove led 33-12 at halftime and Cash began the third by burying a 15-feet pull-up on the wing. He also owned the defensive glass during the period enabling the Tigers to expand their lead going into the fourth quarter.

Henderson had a shot blocked but the Tigers grabbed the rebound and reset their offense. Henderson finished with a trifecta from the left corner on a kick-out. Henderson also scored on a 2-on-1 fast-break off Foster's steal and Henry busted another three before Ozark closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run capped by Braeson Peters' tip-in of a missed free-throw. Peters chipped in 8 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists for the Hillbillies.

Prairie Grove was up 45-21 to start the fourth quarter and coasted to a 54-36 win.

"My individual goal is to get a thousand points. My team goal is to get to state," said Henderson who topped all scorers with 21 points.

Cash added 14 and Henry had 9 for the Tigers.

Prairie Grove 54, Ozark 36

Ozark^5^7^9^15^--^36

Prairie Grove^10^23^12^9^--^54

Prairie Grove (1-0): Eric Henderson 8 1-2 21, Cole Cash 6 0-0 14, Henry 3 0-0 9, Tate Benoit 1 2-2 4, Evan Foster 1 1-4 3, Charlie Nunn 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 4-8 54.

Ozark: Kayden McAnally 5 6-6 20, Braeson Peters 4 0-0 8, Jace Richard 2 0-0 5, Dax Shaffer 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 6-6 36.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 10 (Henderson 4, Henry 3, Cash 2, Nunn), Ozark 6 (McAnally 4, Shaffer, Richard).