WCEL Obituaries for Nov. 24, 2021

Photo: Hatch, Price

David Roy Hatch

David Roy Hatch, age 78, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was born June 11, 1943, in Waco, Texas, to John Long and Dee Jackson Hatch.

Having been the son of a Navy captain, he grew up all over the East and West Coast and the Gulf Coast of the US, plus Guam. David graduated from Frederick Military Academy and College in Portsmouth, Va., in 1961, then moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, to join his parents at their last station. He attended Texas A & I University and studied criminal justice.

David joined the Texas Department of Public Safety as a recruit in November 1964 and graduated from the Training Academy in March 1965. As a Highway Patrol trooper, he served the citizens of Texas in San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, where he retired in March 1986. David shared many stories of his days with Texas Highway Patrol, which was a much loved career for him. He was then hired by the Travis County Sheriffs Department as a deputy, serving the citizens of Travis County before retirement in June 2001. He always said his favorite assignment as a deputy was his five years on motors in the Traﬃc Division.

David married Pauleen Hill on September 8, 1984, in the Zilker Park Rose Garden in Austin, Texas, where they lived until retirement in the summer of 2001. David and Pauleen shared much love and respect for each other, as well as many adventures throughout their life together.

David was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in November 2006, and then diagnosed with dementia in 2016. David and Pauleen moved to Prairie Grove, Ark., in November 2019 to be closer for family support.

David was a wonderful husband, described by Pauleen as "her rock" for their entire marriage. They never had children, but claim his youngest nephew, Andrew, and his wife Connie and son Connor as "the kids they never had." He will be truly missed by everyone.

David is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dee Hatch, and his sister, Sally Dee Clark.

David is survived by his wife, Pauleen Hill Hatch of Prairie Grove, Ark.; his brother, John N. Hatch and wife, Marge, of Corpus Christi, Texas; nephew, Michael Andrew Clark and wife, Connie, and son, Connor, of Farmington, Ark.; nephew, David Gordon Clark and wife, Alisa, and children, Noah, Annalise, and Grant, of Arlington, Texas.

David's family wants to express their never ending thanks to the staﬀ of Elite Hospice, especially his nurse, Judy Coghlan, and his aide, Bri Skelton, and to his primary caregivers, Van Groce and Nina Wallace, for all their loving care.

Remembrances and condolences can be expressed to the family through the website of Luginbuel Funeral Home.

There will be a memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

Ocie Atus Harrel Price

Ocie Altus Harrel Price, age 100, of Farmington, formerly of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2021. She was cared for by the amazing staff at Circle of Life in Bentonville.

Ocie was born March 5, 1921, in Hughes, Oklahoma, to Frank and Ethel Jones Black. She was preceded in death by both parents, as well as her siblings, Rosco Jones, Flora Jones, Gladys Carlson, and Thomas (Bowl) Jones. She also outlived four husbands, Gene Sparks, Chester Leroy Harrel, Paul Shaffer and Troy Price, as well as her son, Randy.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth and wife Glenda; grandsons, Cory Freeman, Jordan Carden and his wife Laura; daughter-in-law, Rachel; grandsons, Chris, Royce Harrel; granddaughter, Andrea Harrel; and eight great-grandchildren.

Ocie owned and operated her hair salon until 2019. She worked up until the fall of 2015. She had such a passion for helping her clients, and her clients loved her as well, even after she retired she still received calls wanting her to come back. That is how much she was loved.

In her over 100 years here on earth, she touched so many people.

Funeral service was held Monday, November 22, 2021, at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville. Burial followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com. We would love to hear any memories that you would like to share of Ocie.