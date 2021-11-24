What's Happening

LINCOLN

Christmas On The Square

The city of Lincoln will sponsor Christmas on the Square, 5:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This year, free chicken dinners will be "to-go." Activities on the square will include Santa Claus, free pony rides, free kettle corn and a petting zoo. A Christmas Parade will start at 4 p.m., and will follow the traditional parade route in Lincoln, starting at the middle school and going around Lincoln Square. The parade is sponsored by the Community Events Committee.

FARMINGTON

Farmington High Presents Drama

Farmington High School's drama department will present "The Play That Goes Wrong," at the Performing Arts Center, at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4; and 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door. The play is a slapstick, fast-action drama involving a murder mystery with some unexpected twists.

Meals On Wheels Holiday Fundraiser

Farmington Senior Wellness and Activity Center will sponsor a Meals on Wheels Holiday Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, featuring James McKinney and the Southern Justice Band. All ages welcome. Admission is $5. The fundraiser includes a cakewalk, a box lunch for $5, games and drawings for prizes.

PRAIRIE GROVE

State Park Public Meeting

Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Heritage and Tourism, will have a meeting to update the public on the state park's archives facility at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Shop With A Cop Fundraiser

Prairie Grove Police Department will have a silent auction and live auction at noon, Saturday, Dec. 11, to benefit its Shop with a Cop program. The auctions will be held at the high school basketball arena. The public is invited.

2nd Saturday Christmas Parade

The city of Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have a Cocoa Crawl from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown Prairie Grove, followed by the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.