Wolves Manhandle Thaden With Press

LINCOLN -- Fresh out of the Class 3A State football playoffs several Lincoln athletes transitioned into basketball, contributing athleticism and numbers to the Wolves' 66-39 nonconference victory over Thaden on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

At halftime Lincoln head boys basketball coach Tim Rich and other U.S. military veterans present, including girls basketball assistant coach Michelle Lumsargis, were honored in a presentation by head girls basketball coach Emilianne Cox along with juniors.

Rich joined the Navy right after "Operation Urgent Fury" which ended a Communist coup in the island nation of Grenada in 1983 and got out of the service just before the First Gulf War in 1991.

Rich went to sea on several ships, mostly small frigates that he believes likely have all since been decommissioned. Rich's duty station was taking care of storerooms. He participated in several operations promoted by former First Lady Nancy Reagan emphasizing 'Just Say No to Drugs' in the Caribbean carrying around the Coast Guard to intercept drug shipments intended for the United States.

The Wolves honored their coach by committee. The offense came from everywhere and Thaden didn't know who or which part of the court to guard next as eight different Lincoln players scored in the first quarter. Lincoln's full-court press also gave Thaden fits.

Trey Reed returned after two years at Pea Ridge and took up where he left off by cranking in 3-pointers from the edge of the court. Reed hit a trey from the deep right wing and another from the left wing then took a steal in for a layup prompting a Thaden time-out trailing 10-5 at the 4:42 mark of the first quarter.

Two minutes later Lincoln again doubled Thaden's score with Kellar Price using the glass to make it 18-9. Paxton Price capped Lincoln's first quarter outburst by hanging in the air and scoring off an in-bounds play underneath the basket as the Wolves took a 25-16 lead.

The second quarter featured more of the same. Kyler Calvin nailed a three to push the lead out to 34-19 then after a Thaden free-throw took a long outlet from Reed who made a steal in the left corner. Calvin scored easily then Reed hit a baseline shot.

Sophomore Jace Birkes got in the act with four straight buckets. First he drove to the hoop and finished, then ran the court and scored off a long outlet. Next Birkes took a feed from a teammate who stole Thaden's in-bounds pass and scored again. He hit a leaner when Lincoln played the ball in under its own basket to extend the margin to 46-22. The teams exchanged free throws with the Wolves up big 47-23 at intermission.

The Wolves out-scored Thaden 17-9 in the third and owned a 64-32 advantage after three periods of play. Although the scoring fell off in the fourth quarter Thaden couldn't make much of a comeback and Lincoln claimed a 66-39 win.

Reed led the Wolves with 21 points while Calvin added 15 and Birkes 10.

Jackson Hinson scored 16 points to lead Thaden.

Lincoln 66, Thaden 39

Thaden^16^7^9^7 -- 39

Lincoln^25^22^17^2 -- 66

Lincoln (1-0): Trey Reed 8 1-2 21, Kyler Calvin 5 4-4 15, Jace Birkes 5 0-0 10, Kellar Price 2 0-0 4, Paxton Price 2 0-0 4, Rylee Remington 1 1-2 3, Lincoln Morphis 1 0-0 3, Eric Skogen 1 0-1 2, Isaiah Jennings 1 0-0 2, Bryce Dye 1 0-0 2, Brennan Davis 0 1-2 1, Chris West 0 0-1 0. Totals 27 7-13 66.

Thaden: Jackson Hinson 3 10-14 16, Woody Youngblood 2 4-4 8, Hunter Waltz 2 0-o 6, Sam Sanford 1 3-6 5, G Cox 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 17-24 39.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 5 (Reed 4, Morphis), Thaden 2 (Waltz 2).