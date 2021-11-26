Targets, commits enjoy Hogs' victory over Mizzou

Several Arkansas targets and commitments enjoyed the Razorbacks' 34-17 victory over Missouri while mingling with one another.

ESPN 4-star junior defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, announced a top six of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU and Oklahoma State this week.

He attended the game and it was his fourth trip to Fayetteville since June.

“It was a blast. I had so much fun and was such a great experience,” James said.

James was planning to visit Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday to watch the Cowboys take on Oklahoma.

Arkansas junior tight end pledge Jaden Hamm is excited about the future of the Razorbacks' program.

“I always enjoy coming down for games, just to see my future staff and the people I will be working with,” Hamm said. “The team is headed in the right direction and is playing at the top of their potential. Watching them play is amazing.”

Hamm, 6-6, 225 pounds, of Eudora, Kan., picked Arkansas over Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and other programs in August.

“Coaching staff and fans are fantastic here and it feels like living a dream by knowing how many people know who I am,” Hamm said. “I love this place and can’t wait to be a part of the football program and a student at the university.”

ESPN 4-star junior defensive end Chandavian Bradley, 6-5, 210, of Platte City, Mo., called the visit “different” for several reasons.

“I loved that atmosphere,” Bradley said. “The people we sat by were so generous and funny.”

He was able to talk to a few players after the game and noticed a brotherhood. Bradley also liked Fayetteville.

“Just the vibe of the entire city,” he said. “You can tell that they just love their team no matter who’s in or what happens. They cheer regardless.”

Bradley has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Missouri, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska and other schools. He was able to spend time with defensive line coach Jermial Ashley.

“Man, he is huge,” Bradley said laughing. “But he knows what he is doing with that D-line. He’s an amazing coach and a genuine person to talk to. I really like him.”

Offensive line commitment Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 280, of Memphis Christian Brothers, enjoyed watching his Razorbacks come out with a win.

“The visit was nice and (it was) great to see everyone again and see the Hogs win,” Kutas said.

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy’s top 2023 offensive line targets Markis Deal, 6-6, 295, of Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest, and Charles Jagusah, 6-6, 297, of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman, also visited for the game.

“They were both nice guys and had some good talks with Charles and his mother and said hey to Markis,” he said. “Both good guys.”

Offensive line pledge Eli Henderson, 6-4, 290 pounds, of Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes, made his way back to Fayetteville for the first time since making an official visit for the Texas game on Sept. 11. He also spoke to Deal and Jagusah.

“Great atmosphere as always. Love that all my family got to experience it this time,” Henderson said. “I just told those guys what I tell everyone: 'There’s not a man in America you’d rather play for than (Coach Sam) Pittman' and let the rest speak for itself. It’s a great time to be a Hog.”

Junior offensive line commit Joey Su’a saw the Hog Walk for the first time.

“It was really cool seeing the Razorbacks coming into the stadium,” Su’a said.

Su’a, 6-4, 319 pounds, of Bentonville, picked the Razorbacks over offers from Oregon, Georgia, Michigan State, Maryland, Fresno State, BYU and other programs.

He believes Deal and Jaguash liked their visits.

“From what I saw they enjoyed the big win today,” Su’a said. “I’m really looking forward to being a Hog and playing for Coach Pittman.

"The team looked well prepared and ready to compete on offense, defense and special teams.”

Sophomore defensive end Xadavien Sims, 6-4, 245 pounds, of Denison, Texas made his first trip to Fayetteville since taking part in an Arkansas camp in June.

"The game was great the atmosphere of the fans was great and I loved Arkansas staff," said Sims, who has a Hog offer.