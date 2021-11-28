WCEL Obituaries for Dec. 1, 2021

Sharon Kay Eneks

Sharon Kay Eneks, age 72, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born January 16, 1949, the daughter of Walter Franklin and Mellie Katherine "Kate" (Maxwell) Cheatham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her previous husband, David Gerald Hicks; and one brother, Kenneth Cheatham.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Eneks; one son, William Hicks and his wife Rebecca; three stepchildren, Danielle Metz and her husband Lauren, Kim Plunk and her husband Joe, and Cory Eneks; one sister, Dollie McCratic and her husband Roger; two brothers, Sam Cheatham and his wife Helen, and JW Cheatham and his wife Darlene; eight grandchildren, Alexander Wright, Dakota, Hazel-Grace, Skyler, Ryley Faith, Kodi K., Myla Royce and Stella Reece.

The family received friends Friday, November 26, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital.

Nancy Annette Frost

Nancy Annette Frost, 79, of Elkins, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Fayetteville. She was born November 15, 1942, in Dearborn, Mich., to Ford and Nancy Gage Bell.

She is a member of Richland Baptist Church where she often volunteered.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hubert Lee Frost.

In her free time, Annette loved to go thrifting and was always on the look out for antiques. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and especially loved Elvis Presley. She spent her time quilting with the Willing Workers #2 Quilting Club. Annette was a friend to many and was always willing to cook a meal for someone and help out where she could.

She is survived by her daughters, Michele O'Connor and her husband Terry of Fayetteville, Amber Hause and her husband Chris of Prairie Grove, Ark.; one son, Matthew Frost of Elkins, Ark.; one sister, Carole Bell of Elkins; brother, Mike Bell and his wife Joyce of Elkins; five grandchildren, Clay Hankins, Amanda Haney, Taylor O'Connor, Ashlee Slane, Deven Ashworth; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday December 1, 2021, at Richland Baptist Church.

Funeral service be at 11 a.m. following the visitation at Richland Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Mount Olive Cemetery under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

Herbert Leon Thomas

Herbert Leon Thomas, 93, a resident of Centerton, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home. He was 41 days short of 94 years. He was born January 5, 1928, in Hartman, Arkansas, the son of John Elmer and May Arnetta (Campbell) Thomas.

Herb retired from the University of Arkansas physical plant. In Herb's life, he was an Army veteran, truck driver, gardener and various other occupations, but Daddy and Granddad were his most rewarding.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Bobby, Heartsill and George; two sisters, Virginia East and Hazel Morris.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Thomas; one daughter, Angie Ritch and husband Ricky; grandchildren, Mary Annabelle Ritch and Ricky Ashton Ritch; one sister, Lucille Bennett and husband, John.

The family received friends Sunday, November 28, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Graveside Service was held Monday, November 29, 2021, at Baptist Ford Cemetery in Greenland, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice.

