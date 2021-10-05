OPINION: Persuasion On Vaccines Proves Too Much For Some Leaders

Gauging by a Benton County Quorum Court vote last week, vaccination mandates aren't the only pandemic idea some politicians want to stop. Just trying to persuade people of vaccines' benefits appears to cross the line, too.

The nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council has approached six local government entities -- the four bigger cities within Washington and Benton counties as well as the two county governments -- to ask them to pay a pro-rated share toward a $1.2 million, 12-month campaign of vaccination clinics and strategic messaging. The goal is to reach the estimated 30 percent of Northwest Arkansas residents who don't have their heels dug in against vaccinations, but just aren't quite sure about getting them yet.

The Northwest Arkansas Council has for more than 30 years been an organization of business and political leaders that's built unity in pursuit of critical regional goals, whether that was a new airport, development of Interstate 49 or other projects. The group has been pivotal in marshalling the region's resources to help fight the adverse impacts of the pandemic.

On Sept. 28, the Rogers City Council approved $69,908 from federal covid-19 funding for the Northwest Arkansas Council's ongoing campaign to promote vaccinations. Springdale approved $87,176.

On Sept. 30, the Benton County Quorum Court couldn't muster enough support for its $113,000 share. The vote was 9-4. Ten of 15 members' support is required to pass an appropriation in one meeting. Short of that, the proposal must return for a second reading the next month.

Four justices of the peace -- Carrie Perrien Smith, Brian Armas, Joseph Bollinger and Leigh Nogy -- seized an opportunity that existed because another Quorum Court member could not attend the meeting and there's one vacancy. Absent Tom Allen was a sponsor of the proposal, so his vote would have cleared the path for an effort to build greater understanding of vaccines' benefits and to respond to people's concerns about taking them.

Bollinger, of Bella Vista, said the marketing component of the campaign was among his biggest concerns.

"I know my constituency, and I recognize that something like this, to where it's being more aggressive sales technique in regards to trying to convince people to take the vaccine, it's not going to resonate with my constituency," he said.

Of course, one's constituency often depends on who one listens to, not just who happens to live within a political boundary. County Judge Barry Moehring said Benton County has a responsibility for regional leadership and encouraged support for the NWA Council's program.

"With regards to Bella Vista, Justice Bollinger, with all due respect, Bella Vista is the highest vaccinated group here. They're the highest vaccinated area. They're fully accepting of the vaccine," Moehring said.

So, really, we're not going to spend $113,000 -- 0.21% -- of Benton County's $54 million in federal covid relief to try to convince anyone to receive a vaccination?

Bollinger said he "can't support something that could possibly make someone uncomfortable to where they may feel like they're forced to do this."

Being persuaded means one's discomfort fades away on the strength of the argument. Changing one's mind is not being forced.

Apparently, the better marketing message, if these four Quorum Court members had their way, would be "Vaccines are available. We're indifferent as to whether you get them or not."

Moehring told the Quorum Court efforts like the Northwest Arkansas Council's have helped stave off mandates.

"This is what helps keep mandates away. It's to encourage people to get educated and get vaccinated. There's still a lot of people out there that aren't educated," he said.

Hopefully, later this month, the Quorum Court can find that 10th vote so that four of its members can't stand as obstacles to a reasonable, regional campaign to help lift the two-county area out of this pandemic's impacts.

Greg Harton is editorial page editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Opinions expressed are those of the author.