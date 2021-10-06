A Bit of Farmington Football History

FARMINGTON -- In the fall of 1969, Allen Holland came to Farmington as the football coach. He was a towering human being with a strong personality. At this time there was not a coaching staff, there was only him. Amongst other duties, Coach Holland was responsible for keeping the football field ready for play. This meant even using commodity flour to put markings on the field.

As players, we reported to junior high football practice and were not prepared for what was in store for us. If asked a question, you did not reply with "yeah" or "no."

"Yes, sir" or "no, sir" was the only acceptable reply. Coach Holland demanded respect and discipline from his players. Over the next five years, we believe that he got just that.

Our first home game was at home against Prairie Grove. Before the game Coach Holland had us seated on the bleachers for the pre-game talk. He said "you boys are good enough to go undefeated this season and it starts now. You have to win this first game." We believed him and finished the season with a record of 10-0. This was the beginning of the winning tradition at Farmington.

In the fall of 1972, Coach Holland fielded his Farmington football team for their first practice late that summer. He knew he had something special. Farmington put together a tremendous effort. and rallied over seven conference foes and two nonconference teams. Farmington made it to the State Class "B" Football playoffs with a record of 9-1.

Farmington School was a member of the Ozark Conference at this time. This conference was the laughing stock of the state. A team within this conference was not expected to make it to the state playoffs.

With Farmington being one of the smallest teams in the league, Coach Holland always told us it didn't matter how many players the other team had. They could only have 11 players on offense or 11 players on defense on the field at a time -- just the same as us. The first week of play, Farmington was awarded a bye. In the second round of the playoffs, we defeated Danville 20-0.

The championship game was against Magnet Cove and was played in Russellville at Arkansas Tech Stadium. Much to everyone's surprise Farmington won 20-6. The Cardinals had won the state Class "B" title! Not bad for a bunch of hay-haulin' country boys.

After winning the state title, the Bank of Prairie Grove recognized the accomplishment. They took the team to Luby's Restaurant for a steak dinner. Seniors on the team were given the chance to purchase their red and white jerseys from the school for $10 and many of the players still have their jerseys.

In 1973 the Cardinals put together a great effort and finished No. 1 in the state for the second straight year. The Cards won all of their regular season games and finished the season with a record of 10-0. All the regular season games were won by an average of 46 points. Once again, the Cardinals were headed to the state playoffs. Their first opponent was a determined team from Danville.

In a hard-fought game, the Cardinals defeated Danville 31-24. The championship game was against Hazen. Farmington defeated Hazen with a score of 10-6. Back to back State "B" Titles for the Cardinals! Winning one championship is exceptional, but taking two in a row is the mark of a real winner. At this time, Farmington had a 23-game winning streak.

During the 1972-1973 seasons, six Cardinal players were selected for the All-State team, 15 players were elected to the All-District/All-Conference team, and one player was selected as "Most Valuable Defensive Lineman." Other school records established by this team remain unbroken at Farmington.

Here are some historical tidbits about the team members that most people may not know. Two members of this championship team had daughters who later attended Farmington and were members of state championship teams. One player had only one kidney. One was missing fingertips on one hand. Two players were blind in one eye. One player shot himself in the leg practicing quick draw. Another player was hit by a car traveling 45 mph while crossing Highway 62. He landed in a ditch filled with water and was rescued by other team members. We were a scrappy group of young men.

FARMINGTON FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONS

1972-1973 Team Members

Kevin Benish #62 (deceased) - All Conference

David Clevenger #24

Bill Cooper #22 - All Conference

Oscar Daniels #24

Doug Edwards #11

Ricky Hammond #70 (deceased)

Bobby Hudson #40

Kenny Hudson #20

Ronnie Hudson #61 - All Conference

Paul Jamerson #15 - All District

Mike Kilpatrick #66 (deceased) - All Conference

Jeff Lankford #80

James Lewis #23 (deceased)

Randall Lewis #26 - All District

Ricky Lewis #25 - All State and All District

Leon Madewell #48 - All district

Keith Marrs #72 - All State, All District, and Most Valuable Defensive Lineman

James Murphy #56 (deceased) - All District

Curity Niccum #10 (deceased)

Arlin Oxford #45

Gilbert Roberts #12 - All State and All District

Danny Rosebeary #55 - All State and All Conference

Dale Scarbrough #50

Floyd Shelley #25

Leslie Smith #77

Dennis Spears #68

Wesley Stevens #30 - All District

Tim Thomas #73 (deceased) - All State and All District

Ricky Walker #82

Eddie Woods #81

Marshall Yates #60- All State and All District

Head coach: Allen Holland

Assistant coach: Ronnie Davis (1973)

Cheerleaders

Rita Jordan

Ann Self Striegler

Linda Rosebeary Hammonds Susan Thomas Pfeifler Bridget Sanchez

Deborah Dorman Carlisle Reba Stevens Lee

Leilani Bogan

Debbie Bridenthal

Phyllis Drain Young