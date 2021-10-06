Board Approves More Money For New School

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board on Sept. 21 approved a $367,238 change order for its new middle school building off Bush Street due to rising costs in the construction industry.

Prairie Grove School Board already approved a major change order for the project this summer when it decided to add a new wing on the south side of the building to meet projected student growth over the next 10 years.

The new wing will have about 11,500 square feet for nine classrooms, restrooms, a data room and mechanical room. At the time, the estimated cost for the new space was $2.3 million.

Doug Bryant with Pick-it Construction said the latest change order also is because of the new wing and is the result of about a 15.6% increase in construction costs from the company's budget for the wing at the end of May.

Bryant said costs are going up everyday.

"Anything with metal and plastic has gone up," Bryant told the board.

Bryant gave the board the choice of waiting until April 2022 to save about $45,000 on metal decking or moving ahead and paying a premium price. Board members preferred to move forward with the project, not to delay it in any way.

Bryant reported the project is on schedule and will fall within the timeline.

"Everything is going great," he said. "I'm pleased with where we're at right now."

When it opens, the new building will house fourth-sixth grades. The current middle school on Mock Street will become Prairie Grove Junior High for grades 7-8.

The board approved the district's 10-year Master Facilities Plan. The plan, which can change from year to year, has projects that include two additions to the middle school building on Mock Street, roof replacements, HVAC replacements, bleachers at the football field, a turf football field, a performing arts center, a new baseball field and a new track.

David Kellogg, assistant superintendent of transportation, maintenance and facilities, said the first steps will be to apply for partnership funding from the Arkansas Department of Education to help with costs for additions to the current middle school and possibly help with roof replacements or HVAC units.

Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, reported enrollment has increased for the high school's career and technical education classes this year.

The board previously agreed to allow ninth graders to take CTE classes as an elective. This year, 314 ninth graders are taking CTE classes, as compared to 186 students last year, Joenks said. These classes include family and consumer science, foundations of healthcare, introduction to criminal justice, introduction to engineering design, survey of agri systems and survey of business.

For the year, more than 600 students are enrolled in a CTE Career Pathway at the high school, Joenks said.

Joenks gave credit to the high school administration and other staff for encouraging and helping students to enroll in the classes.

"I'm very pleased. It's paying off," he said.

Superintendent Reba Holmes gave an update on how staff will use its early out Wednesdays. She said she met with teachers and wanted to give the board the same report "in a nutshell."

The district's mission, vision and focus will be to work collaboratively and in partnership with the community to make sure all students who graduate are prepared for college, career and citizenship, she said.

Holmes said the state education department has provided staff development for professional learning communities for teachers and staff for many years, but Prairie Grove has not been doing it as it should.

"We want to do it so we truly find the needs of the students and then act on it," Holmes said.

Faculty will meet together on Wednesday afternoons by school building to focus on student and educator performance with a goal of student and educator growth, Holmes said in giving her presentation to the board. Joenks, the district's two academic coaches and building principals will lead these sessions.

"We're doing this for our kids and, on the road, we want to lift each other up," Holmes said.

Joenks said professional learning communities also help provide support to new teachers. He noted that on the average new teachers drop out after four years. Professional learning communities should support these new teachers so they will become lifelong teachers, he added.

In other action, the board approved the 2021-22 school budget. The school started the year with a $1.5 million balance carried over from 2020-21. It projects to receive about $18 million in revenue, with $17.6 million in budgeted expenses, with a budgeted ending balance of $1.88 million at the end of June 2022. Of this, about $384,000 would be transferred to the building fund, leaving a $1.5 million ending balance for the year.

For the 2020-21 school year, the district's actual financial summary shows $19.3 million in revenue, about $17.4 million in expenses, almost $2 million transferred to the building fund and a year-end balance of $1.5 million.

For personnel, the board accepted the resignation of kindergarten teacher Tonya Shepard and hired Aubrey Edwards-Cain as an elementary teacher.