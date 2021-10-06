Council Considers Land Use Plan

Farmington City Council will consider an ordinance to adopt a new Future Land Use Plan at its meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, at City Hall.

Farmington Planning Commission voted to recommend the plan at its Sept. 27 meeting.

The plan has eight categories for land use in Farmington, agricultural, public, light industrial, neighborhood services, urban residential, medium residential and rural residential.

The meeting will be open to the public through Zoom and also will be open for in-person attendance.

A large copy of the future land use map can be seen at City Hall. Call 267-3865 to ask to see the map in person. The map also can be seen on the city website, cityoffarmingtonar.com, and on the city's Facebook page. The map is color-coded to show the different uses throughout the city.