Farmington To Tie Masks To Covid Data

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board voted 4-1 last week on a new mask advisory policy that uses covid-19 data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to guide administrators in making decisions on whether masks are optional, optional but recommended or mandated.

As of Sept. 28, masks are recommended but not required for Farmington students and staff members.

Board member Amy Hill, who voted against a mask mandate at the board's August meeting, also voted against a resolution to implement the new Farmington Mask Advisory Policy.

"I know I'm probably still outnumbered on this," Hill said. "I'm still not for the mask mandate...I just really think it should be your choice if you want to wear it. "

Board President Travis Warren and board members Jeff Oxford, Lori Blew and Josh Petree supported the resolution.

Superintendent Jon Laffoon recommended the policy, noting several districts in the state are moving to a similar policy that ties masks to empirical data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

He said the number of covid cases for residents within the school's boundaries has decreased within the past few weeks from a high risk, 50 to more than 100 cases per 10,000 residents, to a medium risk, 30-49 infections per 10,000.

As of Friday, Oct. 1, Farmington's risk had decreased again, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, to 28 infections per 10,000.

The new policy will allow data to drive decisions on masks, Laffoon said, noting administrators will monitor the center's website and, if the covid risk increases for Farmington, the policy would give them the ability to make that change. The information is available at achi.net/covid19/Farmington School District rating.

The district will require face masks for students and staff if the risk level is high. If another mandate is put in place, masks would be required at all school indoor venues, including transportation, when social distancing is not possible. Masks can be removed when students or staff are eating or drinking. Students also can be exempted from wearing masks for certain extracurricular activities and classes.

For a medium risk rating, masks are recommended but not required. If Farmington decreases to a low risk rating, which is 10-29 cases per 10,000 residents, masks will be optional.

The school will notify parents, students and staff about any mask changes through a districtwide email or text messages and using its different platforms of social media, including Facebook and the school app, Laffoon said.

Laffoon said the center's data is showing that cases are declining across the state and across the Northwest Arkansas region.

Cases for the Farmington School District have gone from 90 cases per 10,000 residents on Aug. 23 to 41 cases per 10,000 residents on Sept. 20 to 28 cases on Oct. 1, according to the center's website. The website shows that 20-39% of the residents in the Farmington School District are fully vaccinated, as of Sept. 13.

According to the new policy, standard precautions -- washing of hands, social distancing, daily screening and disinfecting of facilities -- will remain in effect at all levels of risk.

.