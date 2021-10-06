Farmington Will Honor 1972-1973 Football Champions

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Athletics plans to pay tribute to the school's back-to-back 1972-1973 State Championship football teams during Friday's game at Cardinal Stadium against 5A West foe, Morrilton.

Among a host of activities planned in conjunction with recognition at halftime, there will be a dinner and reception at the Damon's BBQ Outdoor Pavilion located on Main Street in Farmington at 5 p.m. Friday for the 1972-1973 players, coaches, cheerleaders, and their families.

According to Farmington athletic director Beau Thompson, these two teams coached by Allen Holland held the first state titles in all sports in Farmington's rich athletic history.

The 1972 team lost its season-opener to Prairie Grove then went undefeated the rest of the way to win a Class B State football crown. The 1973 Cardinals finished 12-0, the only team in school history to achieve that distinction.

Thompson said 18-to-20 players are expected to make an appearance and take part in the celebration.

After the Crimson Regiment performs at halftime Friday night, players, coaches and cheerleaders from the 1972-1973 teams will be introduced on the field at Cardinal Stadium.

The general public and Cardinal football fans are urged to make plans Friday to attend the event, in the words of Thompson, "to come honor our past and present Cardinals."

Farmington brings a 4-1 overall and 1-1 conference mark into Friday's contest against Morrilton.