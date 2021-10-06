OPINION: Demonized Politicians

Any rational person upon reflection can make a case that certain beliefs or dogmas that shaped certain governments were not inspired by God but had their origins in hell. Doctrines of demons are real. Some people and some political parties are deceived by demons.

Such was the case with Nazism, Leninism, Marxism and Communism. The record shows that certain dogmas motivated some political leaders to murder millions of people. The deaths were among their own citizens. That number is not counting the millions more killed in wars that affected other countries, wars spawned by these totalitarian, militaristic and materialistic dictatorships. China is a case in point. So are Russia, Cuba and North Korea.

The precursor to these movements, socialism, is a bit more complicated. Some people think it's noble to help the poor. Indeed, it is. But such help should come from our voluntary choice to be charitable. Influencers justify socialism based on "it's not fair" for the rich to prosper while the poor still suffer. Generally, politicians who espouse this belief want the government to "do something" about it. That involves redistribution of wealth from the productive to the nonproductive. The real motivation of these liberal politicians is to grow their base of voters.

They miss the mark: band-aids on broken bones, short-term solutions to long-term problems. Behind generational poverty lies the disintegration of the family. We see the loss of the two-parent marriages where kids had a mother and a father in the home. This traditional historic biblical model of social safety - the nuclear family - provided the productive dynamo for the uplift and prosperity of our nation. Absent this godly worldview, liberals debase human sexuality, weaken individual responsibility and substitute statism's autocratic dictates for the benevolent ways learned in either the church or the family.

Behind all political parties is a set of beliefs. Behind these beliefs lies an invisible power. This is a spiritual being influencing people in its territory. Its power is possible due to the idolatry of the citizens. Idolatry is the worship of false gods. Idolatry is manifested by its accompanying fruit, rebelling against God, gross immorality, rampant greed and insatiable lust for power.

What set of ideas leads supporters to rally around a party? It's difficult to diagnose the hidden motives of an individual but it's possible to judge an idea's fruit in the real world. We need to evaluate a party's worldview and then study the outcomes of its policies.

I've watched the politics of America go through mind-boggling changes. I've come to the opinion that members of the national Democratic party are demonized. How else can you explain gender confusion foisted on children? Edicts that forbid male or female pronouns? Redefining marriage away from the union of a man and a woman? Rabid support of abortion to the point that a living, feeling infant in the womb or at birth can be brutally killed? This is pagan. It is evil.

Politics is not morally neutral. The dough of political dogma has had questionable yeast injected into it. The result is not good. Anything that weakens the family is not beneficial. This is destructive to our nation. Jesus said we are to examine the fruit. This goes for political parties.

Jesus said to be wary of "the leaven of the Pharisees and of Herod." Bad beliefs can infiltrate religion or politics. This is especially true in the electronic internet era. Manipulation by the media is rampant. Deception is common. Friends, please don't be naive. Use sound judgment. The only way to protect your thinking from corruption is to stay in the Bible, the word of God.

Ron Wood is a minister and writer living in NWA. Opinions expressed are those of the author. Ron plays Pickleball several days of the week. Email: [email protected]